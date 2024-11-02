Teresa Giudice and her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, barely work together when they have to on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Now Giudice is making it very clear that that's the extent of their working relationship. During a chat with Kim DePaola on Giudice's podcast, Turning the Tables, the two talked about how Giudice was offered a big payday to do a commercial but the reality star refused it because it meant working with Gorga. Giudice and her brother, Joe Gorga, got into a fight and the two now do not speak, making the filming of Season 14 difficult.

Speaking with DePaola, Giudice revealed that she was offered a commercial for Deadpool & Wolverine during the film's promotion and turned it down because it meant working with her sister-in-law. “Even if I get offered a job with my sister-in-law, I will not do it. I got offered a commercial for Deadpool. And I refused it,” she said to DePaola. “And she accepted, I refused it.” Giudice made it clear that she turned down what would have been “a good payday.”

Not even the Marvel paycheck was enough for Giudice. She stated to DePaola that it doesn't matter who wanted them to work together, she wasn't going to work with the Gorgas outside of what she already had to do. “I was like, ‘Absolutely not.’ Like, I’m not doing anything – so anybody out there listening, don’t even approach, like, the two of us doing something together because that ship sailed,” she said.

From the start of the Gorgas on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, many wondered if the siblings could fix their relationship. According to Giudice, she is still convinced that that ship has sailed. “We’re done, we’re done. We’re never making up. That’s never going to happen,” Giudice said. “And I mean, [Joe] made his bed, he can lay in it now.” She went on to talk about how she didn't think that fame would destroy her family but that he "picked fame and money over me.” Not even a "good payday" is enough for Giudice to try and fix their relationship. Which, after Season 14, makes sense. Rumors swirled that both Giudice and Gorga said they'd work together for filming for Season 15 if it meant returning to the show but that isn't the case with Giudice's talk with DePaola.

You can see Giudice and the Gorgas on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. All seasons are available to stream on Peacock.

