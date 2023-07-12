Teresa Giudice’s 17-year-old daughter, Milania, recently shared details about her weight loss journey. After growing up hearing light yet hurtful comments from her mother, and insults from her two older sisters, she requested help from her mother to hire a nutritionist. The revelation came directly from Milania during her recent appearance on her mother's Namaste B$tches podcast. The teen said frankly: "I literally felt like suffocating with my own body. I was like, 'No, no, no, I can't do this anymore,'" Milania said regarding her desire to make a change. "So one day I told my mom to get me a nutritionist and she did...My mom would never say anything to me, but she'd say, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream?'" She's respond by joking back to her mom, "'I don't care if I'm fat!' I'd be like, 'If I'm fat, I'm fat. Whatever. It's my life.'" But she admits her sisters were more brash in their approach. "My sisters would always throw jabs at me. Like, 'Oh, you're gonna have another ice cream after dinner?' They would always throw little jabs at me, but it was fine. It was whatever." After a meal plan from a nutritionist plus her added workouts, she dropped 50 pounds in a few months. Eventually, she packed on some of the weight back because she didn't like her smaller appearance.

While Milania did go about losing weight in a healthy manner, one can’t help but think of the implications this sort of thought process can really have, especially in someone so young that is still growing and discovering who they are as a person. Growing up on a reality series also probably added to Milania's potential body image issues.

Teresa Giudice’s Negative Attitude Towards Weight Is A Problem

First and foremost, no one is judging them for doing what they want as a mother and daughter. Milania has stated that she didn’t like how she felt with the extra weight on her body, so she requested to get a nutritionist. Thankfully, she went about losing weight in a healthy manner, and with professional assistance. The issue arises when taking into consideration the reasons she had behind losing weight. The little indirect comments from her mother, Teresa, about what she was eating may seem harmless, but they actually aren’t. Studies have shown that parents who talk negatively about weight in front of their children do have a negative effect on their view of body image. While Teresa may have never said anything outwardly negative, she has had plenty to say about other people’s weight.

Last year she made comments about her RHONJ cast mate Margaret Josephs weight, making fun of her body during a charity softball event. The weight insults have been loud and public since 2012, when she made fun of Caroline Manzo’s during the RHONJ Reunion. During the reunion she to Caroline, "Look at yourself, you have three rolls… Blubber, blubber, blubber. And with your tummy tuck. You couldn’t walk for four months because you were hunched over."

Teresa insisted that she meant no harm toward her daughter. "They have to want to do it themselves, you can't force them," Teresa said on the podcast episode. "And I didn't want her to have a complex or anything. I thought she looked adorable, she was just a little thicker."

Teresa Giudice Inadvertently Created a Bullying Culture At Home

Milania shared that the constant negative comments her sisters made about her weight also fueled her desire to begin losing weight at the age of fourteen. Milania may say that these behaviors were fine and that they didn’t affect her, but it's highly likely that they did. Studies have shown that teasing, which can be considered bullying, does increase the likelihood of developing eating disorders. It’s only natural that her own child, who was barely if not at all overweight, was perceived and perceived by her sisters as such.

Teresa Giudice Faces the Wrath of the Public…Again

Teresa is known for being pretty mean-spirited when it comes to her other cast mates. Because of this, fans find it easy to attack her at any given moment. In 2019, she mentioned the fact that she and her daughters Milania and Gabriella were on a weight loss journey together, an admission that she was quickly attacked for. While the trio was going about their weight loss with a nutritionist, Teresa quickly came under fire again for promoting weight loss pills that are not at all healthy or safe. MHP’s XPEL is one of many diuretic diet pills being sold. These pills are notoriously dangerous, with most doctors recommending that they be avoided entirely. No one can know for sure if Teresa actually used the pills, but it does seem unlikely. After all, she was working with a nutritionist to lose weight. A good nutritionist would most likely urge their client to stay away from such pills, as the effects are not long-lasting and not worth the risk.

Ultimately, all of this boils down to one conclusion: if Milania is happy with her weight and feels good about her body image, nothing else matters. As a public figure, one could argue that this admission may have a negative effect on her young fans, but that is one of the many dangers of social media regardless of her personal weight loss. This also brings up the bigger issue of how parents should speak about weight around her children. Not once did Teresa intentionally say anything negative about her daughter's weight, but her attitude toward it definitely had an effect on all of them.