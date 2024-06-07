The Big Picture Teresa Giudice's new husband took out a $1 million loan after their $3.4 million mansion purchase.

Teresa Giudice went to jail with her husband, Joe Giudice, for bank, mail, wire, and bankruptcy fraud. It resulted in her husband being deported and the two getting a divorce from each other. Now, she might be in money trouble again, but this time with her new husband, Luis Ruelas. Ruelas and Giudice got married in 2022, and it caused a divide in Giudice's relationship with her brother, Joe Gorga. He claimed there were issues with money and a business collaboration between him and Ruelas, and fans of The Real Housewives of New Jersey have been wondering when all of Ruelas and Giudice's money "issues" were going to come ot a head.

There was a clip in the trailer for Season 14 that shows Margaret Josephs yelling about Ruelas spending all of Giudice's money. She claimed that he "pissed Teresa's money away" and we've yet to see this transpire on the show. Now, there seems a little more truth to it. Giudice and Ruelas bought their mansion back in 2021, prior to their wedding. But now Ruelas has taken out a loan of $1 million dollars from an LLC to help pay off the $3.4 million dollar property. It is said that Ruelas is the sole member of the LLC used and Giudice has talked about how he's fallen on hard times after losing his job.

Will Their Money Troubles Be Aired?

The issue here, though, is that this has happened in the past with Teresa Giudice, and we have been left wondering what is really going on in her marriage? With Joe, they also had money issues and while there were rumors, it was always denied until they could not deny them anymore. Ruelas and his money issues are following a similar pattern to what happened before, according to documents obtained by The U.S. Sun.

The documents do not state how long Ruelas has to pay off the loan or any other information outside the fact that he took out the loan to pay for their home. These are, however, issues that are believed to arise while on Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Giudice, who is known for keeping her own issues out of the show to paint a perfect image, having this be a part of her storyline seems doubtful to fans, but if Josephs is bringing it up, then maybe Giudice finally has to be honest about her marriages and what is going on with them all financially.

