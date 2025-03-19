As fans and cast members wait for news regarding The Real Housewives of New Jersey, one cast member has a stunning career update. Gia Giudice has announced to PEOPLE that she has started a new podcast, and mother Teresa Giudice could not be more proud of her daughter. Gia’s podcast is no ordinary podcast; it’s a podcast that will discuss her life in the public eye, her family life and an insight into the legal troubles that plagued the Giudice family that many may not know about.

Gia spoke with PEOPLE at the 2025 iHeart Radio Music Awards about her upcoming podcast, named Casual Chaos. When speaking about Casual Chaos, she expressed her excitement to talk about the important topics, mainly how she handled Teresa’s and Joe Giudice’s divorce and legal issues. She is also ready to discuss relationships, health, and wellness. “I'm excited to talk about all these topics and really connect with my fans on a personal level,” she said.

The young RHONJ star is taking after her mother, who is currently hosting her own podcast Turning The Tables with Teresa Giudice after the discontinuation of her co-hosted podcast Namaste B$tches with Melissa Pfeister. Gia also revealed Teresa’s reaction to her new podcast, and Teresa offered words of encouragement as she praised her daughter. “She's happy for me,” she shared. “She's like, ‘You're killing it and this is going to be your year.’"

Gia Giudice’s ‘RHONJ’ Experience Will Shape The Podcast