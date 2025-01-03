Teresa Giudice saw Dolores Catania's comments about the women of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. And she wasn't happy about them. Catania spoke with People about the show and talked about her feelings on Season 14. There, she said she was angry that they let their fighting ruin what the show had. On her podcast, Turning the Tables, Giudice addressed Catania's comments and said that they weren't about her.

“I did see that,” Giudice said on the podcast. She went on to talk about how the women of the show itself, were using her husband, Luis Ruelas, to make money. “Listen, the last four years, everyone’s been making a paycheck about talking about my husband [Luis Ruelas], which I think was so wrong … and I remember when Dolores was questioned about her relationship, she didn’t like that so much.” Ruelas and Giudice's brother, Joe Gorga, fought over business dealings that resulted in Giudice no longer speaking to Gorga or his wife, Melissa Gorga. Ruelas also hired a private investigator and many of the women were furious at his actions, resulting in them talking to and about Ruelas.

But, according to Giudice, Catania is not talking about her when it comes to her comments on the wives. “She’s definitely not talking about me because I know what happened to me, if it was done to her, she would not like that, at all," Giudice said. She went on to say that Catania's boyfriend, Paul "Paulie" Connell "wouldn't like" what happened either. "And I’m sure [her boyfriend, Paul ;Paulie' Connell] wouldn’t like it. Not many people would last after what happened. Dolores, she would lose her sh*t.”

Teresa Giudice Talked About Her Season 14 Regrets

Close

On the podcast, Giudice talked about her Season 14 regrets. Many of them were aimed towards what the season did not show, especially in regards to Margaret Josephs. Giudice claims there was more between Josephs and Giudice with what the lawyers discovered. “I wish they would’ve shown more of what was going on, like the truth,” she said. “They cut out a lot of what [my lawyer] was telling us [about Margaret Josephs‘ involvement with Luis’ ex], what was really happening in the court.”

Giudice went on to say that she was living a different "truth" than what fans were seeing on the season. “It is hard because some people are seeing one thing on TV, but then I’m living the truth, but as long as I know the truth, I guess that’s all that matters,” she said. You can see Giudice on older episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

