After making it clear that she’s not leaving the show, The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice has sparked brand-new rumors of her exit. After all the chaos that ensued during RHONJ Season 14, the fans were left wondering what the future holds for the show. But Giudice was one of the first cast members to clarify that she wasn’t going anywhere.

However, that seems to have changed, considering her recent cryptic messages on her Instagram story. On August 12, the Bravolebrity shared a post saying: “Sometimes God closes doors because it’s time to move forward. He Knows you won’t move unless your circumstances force you. Trust the transition. God’s got you!” This led to fans speculating whether Giudice was hinting at leaving the franchise after 14 seasons.

That wasn’t all, though. Giudice later shared another post which seemed to be pointing toward her feud with her brother Joe Gorga and his wife Melissa Gorga. “Time decides who you meet in your life, heart decides who you want in your life… behavior decides who will stay in your life,” read the post. The Bravolebrity also reshared a post from a fan who praised Giudice for displaying strength throughout her time on RHONJ despite every challenge. The fan, however, was optimistic in the following words:

“I know for a fact no matter what, I’ll see Teresa on Bravo some way some how she will be on TV.”

The Cryptic Posts Come During Giudice’s Vacation With Jennifer Aydin

Even after all the drama that went down during RHONJ Season 14, Teresa Giudice and Jennifer Aydin’s friendship is still going strong. The two co-stars are currently on vacation in Turkey with their families. As reported by Bravo, the reality stars are partying it up in Bodrum and regularly updating the fans about their adventures on social media. Giudice even posted stories of herself dancing next to Aydin and having the time of her life.

The two of them also headed over to a beach with their family, where they were reunited with Teresa Giudice’s eldest daughter, Gia Giudice, and her boyfriend, Christian Carmichael. The families stayed over at Aydin’s family’s cabana on the beach. Aydin also took to her Instagram story to share videos of Giudice at the vacation spot as she talked about their fun time together.

This blended family vacation is proof of the fact that Giudice and Aydin are still a team. But if that wasn’t enough, Aydin recently shared a photo with Giudice on her Instagram, with the caption: “We just always “Ha Ha- Laugh, Funny!” Together!” Additionally, during the July 14, 2024, episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Aydin addressed the conflict between the two friends and revealed that they have talked things out. “She’s one of my best friends,” concluded Aydin after confirming that there was no bad blood between them.

