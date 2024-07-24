The Big Picture RHONJ Season 14 drama led to cancela ed reunion for the first time in franchise history.

The cast viewed the season 14 finale in separate rooms, causing split panels.

Teresa Giudice and allies approve of the new format, hinting at a satisfying conclusion for fans.

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice is officially speaking up about all the drama that has gone down in RHONJ Season 14! Giudice, who has been part of the reality show since its inception believes that the toxicity has never been as bad as it is currently. The Bravolebrity admits that she’s had her fair share of drama with her castmates, but the online hate has gotten out of hand recently.

The New York Times best-selling author has expressed her feelings in an Instagram post, opening up about all the lies that are being spread around about the RHONJ cast on social media. Giudice believes that all of this is being fueled by “people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast” and are only spreading hate through their false narratives.

She went on to talk about how all the negativity has affected the cast and even their families. She wrote, “They are attacking our children, going after our businesses, and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic.” The reality star requested people to stop engaging in any kind of negativity against her or her castmates by adding that “this hate and toxicity has to stop.”

Teresa Giudice Believes the New Reunion Format Will Reveal the Truth

RHONJ Season 14 saw the longstanding rifts between the cast members escalate to new heights. The season's drama was so intense that, for the first time in the franchise's history, the traditional season reunion was canceled. The Housewives' ongoing feuds have even forced BravoCon to hold split panels for the past two years to keep them separated, according to People.

Instead of the reunion, Bravo opted to film a cast viewing of the Season 14 finale. Variety reported that the ladies were divided into two groups and viewed the finale in separate rooms with Giudice, Jennifer Aydin, and Jackie Goldschneider in one and Melissa Gorga, Margaret Josephs, Rachel Fuda, Danielle Cabral, and Jennifer Fessler in the other. Dolores Catania decided to remain neutral and switched between the two rooms.

Now, Teresa Giudice and her allies seemed to be extremely happy with the new format. Giudice expressed that the viewers will need to see how it plays out, but she feels pretty good about the whole thing. Her good friend Aydin shared that the watch party was great since they didn’t have to see anybody they didn’t like. “Amongst ourselves, we all aired our grievances and our gripes and we all communicated,” revealed the reality star. Aydin also added that since the fans are sick of all the fighting, they’re going to love the conclusion to this messy season.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14 is currently airing every Sunday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream the next day on Peacock.

