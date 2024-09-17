Teresa Giudice, the only OG left standing on The Real Housewives of New Jersey, and arguably one of the most iconic housewives out of every franchise. She has given her all throughout all the seasons on the show. Fans who have watched from the beginning have seen Teresa throughout her best and worst days, and Teresa is not afraid to show or admit that. Teresa made her debut as the star of the show from the very beginning. During Season 1, Teresa gave the viewers a glimpse into her life. From her iconic early 2000s cheetah print outfits to the hilarious shopping sprees with her daughters, to her daily hang-out sessions with Jacqueline Laurita and Dina Manzo, it was obvious Teresa was going to be an entertaining fan-favorite from the start. That was solidified during the Season 1 finale when Teresa flipped the table on Danielle Staub in one of her favorite Italian restaurants. That singular moment went on to be one of the most iconic, talked about moments in housewives history. As Teresa would say, "I'm just being myself, you know, I'm being Teresa."

After Season 1, and the iconic table flip that shocked the world and changed the tone of reality television, Teresa was still the star of the show. There are so many memorable moments involving Teresa Giudice, good and bad, but that is why she is perfect for reality television. From her infamous family battle with her brother, Joe Gorga, to the ongoing feud with Caroline Manzo, Teresa has definitely been at the center of a ton of drama, but that is why she is still around. Because she is not afraid to say what comes to mind. There have also been many beautiful moments in The Real Housewives of New Jersey involving Teresa. Her relationship with her four daughters, Gia Giudice, Milania Giudice, Gabriella Giudice, and Audriana Giudice, is refreshing to watch. Her love for Italian culture, her dedication to being a great daughter to Nono and Nonna, and her commitment to family do not go unnoticed. Teresa has been and always will be the star of the show because of what she brings to the table when she is not flipping one. A spin-off show about her life would just show great moments like those.

Teresa and Her Daughters

Image from Bravo

Some of the greatest moments throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey are because of the adorable relationship Teresa has with her daughters, or, as fans of Teresa call them, because of her Jersey accent, her "dorters". During the early seasons, before Audriana was even born, it was entertaining for fans to watch Teresa with her kids. From the shopping trips where Gia, Milania, and Gabriella were little menaces running around the stores yelling, "Mom, I'm getting everything I want, and it's no big deal", to Joe Giudice bringing them to karate, every scene involving these iconic little girls was amazing. As the show continued, and the girls grew up right in front of the viewers' eyes, it was amazing to see the girls mature and have a close relationship with Teresa.

When Teresa was going through her legal battle, all the girls besides Gia, were too young to understand. Gia stepped up to the plate and became a mother figure for her three sisters when her parents went to prison. The episode in Season 7 when Teresa finally came home from jail was arguably one of the most emotional episodes in the series, because of the emotional moment when all her daughters got to hug her again. From that point on, fans have seen Gia grow into such an intelligent and successful young woman. Every scene involving Milania is hilarious because she is just like Juicy Joe, and the scenes with Gabriella and Audriana are filled with Teresa giving them love.

Fans Love to Watch Teresa With Her Family

Image via Bravo

Fans love to watch Teresa with her children because it is so real and raw. In Season 6, when Teresa was yelling about her coffee not turning on, while Milania and Gabriella were yelling at the kitchen table over their homework, and Gia yelling, "Mom, shut them up", that was a real moment of a mother trying to do everything at once. With a Giudice spin-off show, fans can watch these kinds of moments all the time. Gia is an adult now. Milania and Gabriella are off to college, and Audriana is in high school. With all of Teresa's girls growing up, a spin-off showcasing their relationships and navigating their way through life would be refreshing for OG fans of this family to experience.

If any fan of The Real Housewives of New Jersey knows anything about any of the cast members, old and new, it is how serious these women are about Italian culture. According to these women, especially Teresa, Dolores Catania, and Melissa Gorga, being Italian in New Jersey means everything to them.

Fans Love Teresa's Italian Spirit

Close

Teresa has let fans watch her live the Italian lifestyle since the beginning. One of the greatest memorable scenes involving Teresa with her family was during Season 1, when Teresa was making homemade sauce with Joe, her daughters, Nono and Nonna, and Joe's mother. The pure sense of family and the love for Italian culture was felt in that episode, and Teresa has never been shy about expressing her love for being an Italian woman from New Jersey. "Hey, I'm Italian, and I'm proud to be an Italian" is something Teresa has expressed multiple times on the show. From family dinners on Sundays to making sauce, to going overboard during Christmas and Easter, it is obvious Teresa has pride in being Italian.

If there were to be a spin-off show involving the Giudice family, fans would get to see wholesome scenes like these. Unfortunately, Teresa's beloved parents, who fans adored, Nono and Nonna, have passed away. They always expressed the importance of family and being Italian, and in this spin-off, Teresa could showcase what she had learned from them, and pass it on to her daughters and stepchildren. The holiday episodes throughout The Real Housewives of New Jersey have always been loved by the fans. There is no toxicity, just the nostalgic holiday feeling and watching families come together. With this spin-off, fans could get to see the more wholesome and Italian side of Teresa.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey would not be where it is today without Teresa Giudice. Teresa has brought so much to the show. Whether fans love or hate her, Teresa is from New Jersey. From the very beginning, Teresa has always been herself and brought so many memorable moments to the show. From family feuds to iconic house parties, to raising her daughters as a single mom, to getting divorced and finding love again, Teresa has done it all. It would be amazing for her to step away from the toxic environment that this show has turned into, and showcase her life at home. The Real Housewives of New Jersey is available to stream on Peacock in the US.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

