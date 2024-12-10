Kristin Chenoweth isn't a fan of Teresa Giudice and it seems like the feelings are mutual. Chenoweth, who recently made a cameo appearance in the film Wicked, is a Broadway legend. But that doesn't mean Giudice knows who she is. The singer and actor called Giudice "dangerous" on a social media post and now Giudice has some harsh words for her. In Chenoweth's original post, she seemed to be team Melissa Gorga and Joe Gorga in their on-going feud on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

Giuidce was asked about Chenoweth's comments in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. Giudice responded by asking Brice Sander “Who is that?” Chenoweth has an Emmy for her work in the show Pushing Daisies and a Tony for her role in You're a Good Man Charlie Brown. Giudice does not have any awards. Sander went on to tell Giudice that her fans were defending her in the comments against Chenoweth and Giudice then thanked her fans for the support. “Thank you my Tre-huggers, I’m glad that they’re doing that,” she said.

Giudice and Chenoweth’s Bitter Back-and-Forth Continues

But Giudice went on to continue to say she doesn't know who the Tony winning actress is and insinuated that she should get a hobby. She even made a joke about Wicked in the process. “I don’t even know who this woman is. You see what I mean? These people are crazy. Tell her to get a hobby. She’s on Wicked? Tell her to keep being wicked with somebody else. Or tell her to be wicked on her show,” Giudice said.

When the conversation moved away from Chenoweth, Giudice was asked about the potential of a spin-off show about herself and her husband, Luis Ruelas since the future of The Real Housewives of New Jersey is still up in the air. “Never say never. Sometimes, when shows get put on pause, new opportunities do come to the rise, so you never know what’s gonna happen,” she said. “We’ll see what happens in the future.” Giudice had just finished House of Villains where she was illiminated from the show.

Now that she's been part of a reality competition series, Sander asked her if she'd make an appearance on The Traitors as her fellow housewife Dolores Catania did. Giudice wasn't too into the idea, saying “They’re in coffins with bugs and stuff. I don’t know about that. But Dolores Catania] did survive it. [So] I’m not gonna say no. You never know what’s gonna happen in the future.” Maybe they can get Chenoweth on the show with her. You can see Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.