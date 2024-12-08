Teresa Giudice doesn't seem ready to try and make things nice with Joe Gorga and Melissa Gorga. The family has been fighting for years on The Real Housewives of New Jersey and recently made their fellow cast mates choose sides in their drama. While reports stated that they thought Giudice and the Gorgas were going to play nice to keep the show moving forward, Giudice's comments about their relationship don't bode well for those hoping the siblings would reunite. To Giudice, her relationship with her brother is over and she said she'd rather forgive a random person than her own flesh and blood.

Giudice was on Vanderpump Rules' Lala Kent's podcast, Give Them Lala, when the reality stars started to talk about the divide this last season on the show. Giudice shared that the housewives who took sides went about it all wrong and even said that it got dirty and disgusting. She called out Margaret Josephs for speaking to someone from Luis Ruelas' past and even blamed her brother for what happened. Giudice has said similar things about the situation in the past despite Josephs claiming that she didn't actively reach out to anyone, that they came to her about Ruelas.

For Giudice, she told Kent that she was over the situation with her brother. “It’s been over 10 years, and come on, it’s been so long. I just feel at peace now without them in my life,” she said. “I’d rather forgive a stranger because a stranger, they’re not your family. But when your own family f*cks you so hard, there’s no coming back from that. I didn’t think my brother would do what he did to me.”

Teresa Giudice Claims That Joe Gorga Brought Her Husband on the Show

Giudice went on to talk about how Gorga was the one who brought Ruelas on the show because she didn't want to introduce him on the series. “[Joe] was the one who introduced him on the show. I didn’t even want to introduce Luis. I was trying to keep him on the down low, and I didn’t know that my brother was going to do the same thing that he did with my ex. I did not expect that,” she said. Ruelas and Gorga were friendly at first until Ruelas allegedly turned on Gorga in a business deal that cost Gorga money and caused the divide between the siblings.

You can see the Gorgas and Giudice on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

