The Big Picture Giudice doesn't take accountability in conflicts.

Ex-husband Joe Giudice remains protective of her.

Fuda feud on Season 14 ends unresolved.

Teresa Giudice has a lot of feuds on The Real Housewives of New Jersey. If she's not fighting with her sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, or her brother, Joe Gorga, she's fighting with one of her fellow housewives. A big fight started during the reunion for Season 13 of the show between Giudice and the Fuda family. John Fuda and his wife, Rachel Fuda brought it to everyone's attention that Giudice's husband, Luis Ruelas, hired a private investigator named Bo Dietl and Dietl connected with Fuda's ex-wife, the mother of his eldest son, who is no longer in their lives. Making it hard for his new wife to adopt his son. It caused tension between the Fudas and Giudice that carried into Season 14.

Their fight in Season 14 all began with Giudice bringing up things from Fuda's past and when tried to hash it out, Fuda didn't think she was being genuine. According to Giudice, that episode is one that doesn't really sit well with her ex-husband, Joe Giudice. The two were married when the show began but have since gotten divorced. According to her, that doesn't mean he isn't still very protective of her. On her podcast Turning The Tables by Teresa Giudice, she talked about the one husband that Giudice has a problem with: Fuda.

Teresa Is Not Taking Accountability

Image via Bravo

“Like [Joe Giudice] called me the other day,” she said. “He was like, ‘I just watched that episode with that Fuda guy.’ He’s like – he was pissed.” She went on to say that she "love[d] how [her ex-husband] still sticks up for me.” She continued, “He was like, ‘Yeah, I don’t like that guy.’ I was like ‘Yeah, I don’t like him either.’” The season ended with the Fudas and Giudice still not really getting along with each other.

The issue with how Giudice reacts in these situations is that she doesn't take accountability. Fuda tried to give her the benefit of the doubt and have her apologize, but she treated the apology like it was nothing. Her ex-husband backing her up is not that surprising as he used to feed her behavior. What we've seen on the show is Ruelas doing the same. She surrounds herself with men who tell her she's right when she isn't and, so Joe hating Fuda because of this fight is probably the least surprising thing that she has ever said on her podcast.

You can watch Giudice and the Fudas on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The Real Housewives of New Jersey follows the dramatic lives of a group of affluent women living in the Garden State. Centered around family, friendship, and fierce rivalries, the series delves into their personal and professional endeavors. With lavish lifestyles as the backdrop, the show captures intense confrontations, heartfelt moments, and the complexities of balancing relationships and social expectations. Release Date May 12, 2009 Cast Teresa Giudice , Jacqueline Laurita , Caroline Manzo , Dina Cantin , Danielle Staub , Melissa Gorga , Kathy Wakile , Teresa Aprea , Amber Marchese , Nicole Napolitano , Dolores Catania , Siggy Flicker , Margaret Josephs , Jennifer Aydin Main Genre Reality Seasons 13 Franchise The Real Housewives Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Producer Andy Cohen Production Company Sirens Media Writers Scott Dunlop Number of Episodes 222 Network Bravo Streaming Service(s) Bravo , E! , Peacock Franchise(s) The Real Housewives Expand

Watch on Peacock