Looks like there’s a new Bravo-meets-Netflix crossover couple in the works! Ally Shapiro, daughter of Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin, is fueling speculation that she may be dating Leo Braudy, who appeared on Love Is Blind Season 7.

The rumors began swirling after Shapiro posted a series of photos and videos on her Instagram showing the two spending time together — leading fans to wonder if the pair’s playful banter might hint at something more than friendship. Shapiro’s post, shared on January 23, 2025, zeroed-in on various moments with Braudy, including a friendly tennis match and a sunset boat ride in Florida. In the carousel, Shapiro poked fun at Braudy’s famous “muah muah muah” line from Love Is Blind, captioning it, “😘😘😘 or ‘muah muah muah,’” prompting him to reply in a comment with yet another, “*mwah mwah mwah.”

This playful exchange quickly caught the attention of fans, who flooded the comments with questions about their relationship status. What seems to be another cause of this budding speculation is a lighthearted comment from Shapiro’s mom, Zarin, and her boyfriend, Gary Brody, who wrote, “Hi Braudy Bunch❤️😘” beneath the post. Zarin’s witticism appeared to give the budding romance her stamp of approval — or at least a knowing nod — leading many to believe Shapiro and Braudy are indeed an item. On the contrary, this could all be their playful way to launch speculations on the internet and send the internet into a frenzy, which is clearly working!

This Isn’t The First Time Shapiro and Braudy Are Seen Together in Public

Shapiro, by the way, had also shared a video earlier in January referencing Nicki Minaj’s comedic soundbite about not flying on commercial planes, featuring Braudy right beside her. On top of that, a month before, in December 2024, the two of them were spotted at Art Basel in Miami. Eagle-eyed fans quickly connected the dots: Braudy, who introduced himself as an “art dealer” on Love Is Blind, seemed right at home during the famed art fair.

Plus, under one of Shapiro’s photo dumps from the event, Braudy had joked with a cheeky comment that said, “Super duper serious.” Now that they are playfully exchanging kisses on social media, publicly, albeit through a Love Is Blind reference, the rumors about the two of them being involved romantically, are at an all-time high!

There has been no official confirmation about their dating as of yet. However, Shapiro and her former fiancé, VaynerMedia director Jordan Bilfeld, ended their relationship back in October 2024, which was confirmed by Zarin herself. So it’s clear that the RHONY alum’s daughter is currently either single and from what we can see, clearly mingling!

