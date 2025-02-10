The Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel recently revealed some shocking news. Frankel spoke on Instagram and claimed that one side of a now infamous feud between co-stars reached out to her. She was talking about the current legal troubles between It Ends With Us co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively. According to the reality star, she claims that one side wanted to talk with her about it but she called it a "botch job."

Frankel took to her Instagram page to talk about the situation. “I will tell you that one side tried to reach out to me to discuss it,” she said in the video. “And my opinion about it was the following. This is exactly what I said to them: It’s a botch job.” Frankel went on to clarify that this happened at the start of the Baldoni/Lively situation. “This was in the beginning [of the controversy],” she said. “I was like, ‘This is a botch job. You botched it. The way you start a race is often how you finish.'” While everyone seemingly has their opinion on the situation, Frankel shared that no one will really know what is what until the trial since “we don’t know exactly what happened.”

Frankel recognized that, at this point, no matter what the truth is, both sides of their reputation are tarnished. "But to this point forward, there’s been a lot of public damage, a lot of court of public opinion, a lot of brand equity damage, that’s obvious,” she said. “It’s 2025. Things have to be done differently, positioned differently … It is endless. This is like the abyss, this trial, unnecessarily so.” She went on to be frank about the situation. “It’s a s**t show,” she said. “Most importantly, you do not f**k around with what you can’t lose. Period. Nobody’s bigger than the game … Anything can happen in a courtroom … The wolves are always at the end of the bed.”

The Blake Lively/Justin Baldoni Saga Rages On

The It Ends With Us co-stars have had to go back and forth. When the premiere happened last summer, the lack of interviews with Baldoni and Lively paired put people on alert about the situation. Lively did not speak about it but there were sudden reports stating they were team Baldoni. Monthly later, Lively's team would sue him and his team for orchestrating a smear campaign against her. Then Baldoni sued the New York Times for working with Lively and the two began going back and forth with Baldoni recently releasing audio clips of him that he thought cleared his name. Many disagree. As of right now, their court date is not set until 2026.

