Bethenny Frankel is making light of the legal battle between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni. Lively and Baldoni worked together on the film It Ends With Us and have since shared horrifying stories about working together. Frankel, who worked on The Real Housewives of New York City, previously alleged that one party of the lawsuit reached out to her to try and be on her podcast to talk about it but Frankel would not reveal who. Now, in an Instagram video, Frankel shared that she had similar stories with producers.

Frankel posted a video that was labeled "I can't wait for my career to end with this post..." In the caption, she wrote "This multi tentacled series of lawsuits has commandeered the entire media cycle, detracting from disasters and world issues, so the people need more…" In the video itself, Frankel shared what casting directors have said to her in the past. “I have walked into a casting agent’s office and have them tell me that I have to lose eight pounds,” she said. “I have had a producer try to sleep with me, and me contemplate it because I actually wanted to get a role in the movie.”

She went on to share that she did not do what the producer asked of her and said it was because “that’s just not how I roll.” But Frankel went on to turn her experience on to what is going on with Lively and Baldoni. “It is a different world, but literally [the It Ends With Us lawsuit] is getting to be much ado about nothing,” she said. “Like whatever happened is not … Let’s see. I want to see naked bodies. I need sex. I need, you know, bondage. I need chains … I’m gonna need some real abuse here in order to get excited. Cause now it’s like, ‘He stole my pencil case and I felt violated.'”

Bethenny Frankel Says She Needs a "Real" Harassment Situation

Photo by Jefferrson Chacon

In the video, Frankel goes on to say that the lawsuit isn't juicy enough for her. She said "Enough!" and went on to say that she needs something to "chew" on with this situation. “I need a real f**king harassment situation … Give me something to f**king chew on. We need the meat to be served now.” Lively accused Baldoni of a number of thing, including being weird about her breast feeding, saying he could communicate with her dead father, and asking her trainer how much she weighs.