Real Housewives of New York City favorite Brynn Whitfield may be leaving the show after two seasons. Whitfield, who has been struggling with her friendships in Season 15, is a fan favorite and a housewife that fans of the Bravo series enjoy seeing. Despite her fight with Erin Lichy and Sai De Silva this season, she's been open about her struggles with being single and wanting a family. Now, it seems that she maybe posted a farewell statement to the show. Or someone pretending to be Whitfield did it.

Since the show has been airing, Whitfield has not posted much about it but suddenly a post was going around that had a statement reportedly from Whitfield that talked about her time on the show and thanked the series for this journey. “After two incredible seasons, I’ve made the difficult decision to step away from The Real Housewives of New York. This journey has been one of the most rewarding, wild, and unforgettable experiences of my life, and I’m so grateful to Bravo, the crew, my castmates, and the fans who’ve supported me along the way,” the statement read. “Sometimes you know when it’s time for a new chapter, and for me, that time is now. I’m excited to focus on my personal growth, new opportunities, and maybe even a little less drama (just a little!).”

Fans Are Confused By Brynn Whitfield's Post

The statment goes on to talk about the women of The Real Housewives of New York City. Whitfield thanked them for the memories and told fans to "stay tuned" for what the future holds. “To my RHONY girls — thank you for the laughter, the tears, and the memories. I’ll be cheering you on and sending love from the sidelines. And to everyone who’s followed my journey — stay tuned. You know I’m just getting started.”

No one knows where the post came from. So fans and Bravo accounts are rightfully asking questions. Bravo and Cocktails posted an Instagram story asking about the legitimacy of the post itself. “Did Brynn post [and] delete this? Several people saw this on Twitter and claim Brynn posted. It isn’t there now. Not sure if it was deleted (Bravo wouldn’t want her to post before the reunion airs so they could have asked her to take it down) or if it was made up by someone (which doesn’t make sense but possible I suppose).” Whitfield and Bravo have not responded as of this time.

You can still see Whitfield on The Real Housewives of New York City.

