Brynn Whitfield may have been a fan favorite star of The Real Housewives of New York City during Season 14 but the Bravo star got into hot water by the end of the season. Now, she's getting ready to share all her unfiltered thoughts on a new podcast, hosted by herself. The podcast is to be called Please See Below with Brynn Whitfield, and she promised that it would be an unfiltered podcast talking all about her exes, celebrities and more.

The podcast, which was posted on Spotify, had a trailer that explained more about the show. “You may know me from a little show called The Real Housewives of New York City on Bravo. You are about to see a whole different side of me. Unedited, by the way, on my new podcast, Please See Below. Spoiler alert: it’s not about passive-aggressive company emails. It’s actually way juicier than that,” Whitfield said in the trailer for the series.

She went on to talk about all her future plans for the podcast, including information on the "highs and lows" of shows like The Real Housewives of New York City. “Join me every week as we get down and dirty with my friends, celebrities, experts, even some of our exes. From dating, the highs and lows of reality TV, career, sex, you name it. And honey, we’re not just gonna spill the tea. I am here to smash the entire pot. Believe me, you’re gonna wanna see and hear what’s below. Please See Below, with me, Brynn Whitfield, is premiering soon.”

Brynn Whitfield's RHONY Future Is In the Air

Whitfield's Season 15 ended with her accusing Ubah Hassan of knowing that Whitfield was sexually assault and made jokes about her. Hassan claimed she didn't know this information, Whitfield said that maybe Hassan hadn't "clocked" what Whitfield had said, and it turned the entire cast into a mess on a trip to Puerto Rico. The two fought throuh the reunion and maybe found a path forward but it left Whitfield as the source of a "rumor" that she was going to be gone from the show. One fan even posted a fake post from Whitfield claiming she left the show.

It is currently up in the air whether she will return and it isn't rare for housewives to have podcasts that they do but it will be interesting to see where Whitfield goes after starting her own podcast (and who from the cast will be on it). You can see Whitfield on episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City.