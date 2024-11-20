Don't get me wrong, Brynn Whitfield is still my girl. I love her bratty main-character energy. No one understands the assignment when it comes to delivering a reality TV persona better than Brynn. In fact, she might understand a little too well, and it is driving her co-stars crazy this season. I still think Brynn is the MVP of Real Housewives of New York City, but I was wrong to think her bratty persona was perfect going into Season 15 of the reality series.

Although I love to see Brynn play her games, even I have to admit her lies are ruining the vibe this season. Brynn is very intentional in pinning down who said what exactly when confronted in the gossipy game of telephone that is a staple of the Real Housewives franchise. Assuming the position of adjudicator allows her to control the narrative when a co-star accuses her of twisting things. If she is caught out being playfully bratty, she will usually admit to her transgression with a smile and a shoulder shimmy to excuse her behavior. But if she feels wrongfully accused, it seems like Brynn's instinct is to retaliate tenfold.

Brynn has been the center of the drama this season, whether she instigates it or not. The way that the coquettish diva can twist the truth of a situation to suit her narrative makes her a brilliant reality TV star. It also means she is killing the vibe on Season 15 of RHONY.

Season 15 Is All About Brynn Whitfield

Love her or hate her, Season 15 is all about Brynn. From her misrepresentation of Erin Lichy's characterization of fashion queen Jenna Lyons as "poor," to her hosting the opening party of the season only to storm out of it early, to her turning each getaway into a whirlwind of drama with her at the center, Brynn has been giving nothing if not main character energy this season. But most of all, her exposure of the secret relationship her friend Ubah Hassan had been keeping off camera completely derailed their friendship last season, and put Sai De Silva in the cross-hairs as well. The resentment has been simmering, and now Sai and Ubah are on a mission to find out who in the group they can trust and expose Brynn's bad behavior.

It turns out, Brynn's hard exterior that she puts on at a moment's notice also seems to come with blinders. Although she insists no one can be mad at her, since all she wants is to be bubbly and fun, Brynn has a habit of hitting a little too hard when she feels attacked by her co-stars. Sai has clocked Brynn's habit of twisting words to suit her intentions when she's in a bratty mood, and her response has been to put up walls and go on the offensive. Even worse, Ubah has joined Sai in her assault on Brynn's character this season, which seems to be bringing out the worst in her. Now that she feels attacked by people she once considered friends, things seem to be going progressively downhill for my favorite diva, as the sneak peek trailer for the upcoming cast trip suggests.

Brynn's Lies Are Blowing Up the Vibe on 'RHONY'

Is it cool of Erin to pull a prank in order to set Brynn up, to catch her running her mouth? Yeah, actually, it is kind of badass. Or rather, it would have been, if she had followed through on the idea. But instead, it seems like Erin and Rebecca Minkoff planned to catch Brynn out as the "pigeon" who was spreading lies in the group, but then Erin seemingly spilled the beans to Brynn and let her in on the prank, while still maintaining to the other ladies that Brynn had no idea. So now it has become just another mess that Brynn is in the center of and no one knows whose word to trust.

Whether Erin or Brynn is the biggest manipulator in the group remains to be seen. But Erin's desire to catch Brynn out stems from the fact that when Brynn is feeling bratty, she has a habit of twisting the truth. For sport, seemingly. And while I find Brynn's coquettish brat persona to be incredibly endearing, no matter how clearly affected it is, these little lies are the source of the discord in RHONY this season, as the ladies are too invested in catching each other out on camera. Brynn has enough main character energy that she can leave the lies at the door - her plans to raise a child with her ex-fiancé who is charmingly infatuated with her is like a Hugh Grant rom-com from the 90s. And that's just one facet of her fascinating character, so the petty "who said what, where, and when" is taking up too much air on RHONY Season 15.

New episodes of RHONY air Tuesdays on Bravo. The show can be streamed on Peacock.

