The Big Picture Dorinda Medley brought wealth and class to RHONY with her beautiful Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda's charming mix of kindness and razor-sharp wit made her a fan favorite among Real Housewives viewers.

Despite being "paused" from Season 12, Dorinda's Bravo future may soon involve a new spin-off series at Blue Stone Manor.

Dorinda Medley first joined Real Housewives of New York in Season 7 of the series. As a wealthy widow filled with love and respect for her deceased husband, Richard Medley, Dorinda was the perfect addition to keep RHONY one of the most beloved of the Real Housewives franchise. Dorinda brought wealth and class to another level with her beautiful Berkshires estate, known as Blue Stone Manor, where the widow put in every effort to make her co-stars both welcome and terrified to step out of line.

Dorinda is one of the wealthiest women to grace Bravo with their presence, and quickly became a fan favorite after her kind heart and sharp tongue when sipping on a martini were revealed time and again on the series. Dorinda has always downplayed her outrageous insults and actions when having a few sips too many, and in 2022 on her Sirius XM radio show, Make It Nice With Dorinda Medley, she admitted to a caller that during filming she likes to "play hard" in order to make good television. This comment was an intentional shade towards her fellow RHONY alum, Jill Zarin, who had given a "salacious" interview about Dorinda having a possible drinking problem. Dorinda noted, "I never say a bad word about anyone in my interviews." Her ability to evade the jabs of her fellow Housewives with ease, while also staying true to her warm heart and shady nature, made Dorinda a top tier Housewife in her time on the series.

Dorinda's Bravo Future Could Be Far From Over

Dorinda is infamous for her refusal to admit that she was fired from the series after Season 12, or at the very least, was not asked to return. Bravo zaddy Andy Cohen referred to her exit as a "pause" rather than a permanent exit, and Bravo history was made. Dorinda clung to the phrase, and whenever her break from filming is brought up she is quick to remind everyone that she was not fired but rather she was "paused," regardless of how tired her co-stars and fellow Real Housewives alums are of the reminder.

It sounds like Bravo will soon have reason to press play on the beloved Real Housewives alum, as Dorinda seems set to announce her return to the network. Deadline reports that a source has confirmed the network is interested in filming a series based at Dorinda's Blue Stone Manor estate, in the same vein as Lisa Vanderpump's series Vanderpump Villa, which the industrious restaurateur and fellow Bravo alum filmed for rival streaming network Hulu. The new Housewives spin-off series is supposed to center around Dorinda as she steps into a management role, hiring a group of young staff to entertain guests and create their own salacious moments in their time off from work.

Dorinda is notorious for wanting to "make it nice" for her guests, while also being strict about how her historical home is treated by all who enter. Her high standards and tense control over the way her guests will behave in Blue Stone Manor could create lightning-in-a-bottle entertainment, if the series is picked up. While the network is still kicking around the idea before it goes into development, it seems that Dorinda may soon return to Bravo to both embrace and terrorize her guests in equal measure, as the network finally hits play on one of the network's greatest personalities to date.

