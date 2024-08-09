The Big Picture Medley suggests the cast of The Real Housewives of New Jersey take a break and go to their corners.

The unresolved conflict in Season 14 mirrors Season 13's lack of resolution, signaling a need for a break.

Fans and Bravo stars are split on the show's future, with some advocating for a reboot.

Dorinda Medley was a fan favorite on The Real Housewives of New York, and she has popped up on other shows, including The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The reality star is known for voicing her opinion on situations and, so when the tense finale of The Real Housewives of New Jersey was brought up near her, she didn't shy away from giving her thoughts on it. After all, she knows a thing or two about fighting on a show and it led to that show's destruction.

Medley was on SiriusXM’s Reality Checked with The Real Housewives of Dubai star Caroline Stanbury when a caller brought up the finale for Season 14 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. Medley said it "was a lot" before sharing what she thought the cast should do next season. “I’m really of the belief that it’s time for everybody to go to their corners.” She went on to say that it was maybe time to take a pause. “No one needs to see that anymore. There’s nothing else. You know, if you can’t come to a resolution, a bit of a resolution at the finale, where can you go with it?”

Could This Be the End of the Real Housewives of New Jersey?

She went on to make a good point about the series, saying that this isn't the first time they couldn't come to a resolution by the end of the season. Season 13 was the same deal as Teresa Giudice was fighting with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. "And this is the second time around. So last year at the reunion, they didn’t come to a resolution, and now they couldn’t do it this year. So I think it’s gonna be good for them to take a minute.”

Currently, fans and Bravo stars alike are divided on what should happen on the show. Stars like Luann de Lesseps think that there should be a mix of legacy housewives and new blood in the next season of the show and others think that the show should have a hard reboot like The Real Housewives of New York. For now, we don't know what is going to happen, but Medley and de Lesseps having different opinions when the same thing happened to their show is interesting given about the history. Hey, maybe the wives will magically make up soon?

You can watch the drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

