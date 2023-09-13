The Big Picture Eboni K. Williams, former Real Housewives of New York City cast member, is now hosting her own show called Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams, making her the youngest judge in daytime syndicated TV.

Williams sees her new show as a natural progression in her career, building on her previous roles as a talk radio host and podcaster. She values her podcast, Holding Court With Eboni K. Williams, as her most unfiltered and authentic content.

Williams discusses Bravo's treatment of her and highlights that she wasn't asked back for Ultimate Girl's Trip before Singer was, despite Singer causing problems for the network.

The Real Housewives of New York City went through a makeover in a good way. While some of the wives were fun to watch, it was stuck in a Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, and Sonja Morgan rutt that they could not get out of without wiping the entire plate clean. That included getting rid of the housewives that we did enjoy watching, and for some, that included Eboni K. Williams. The lawyer and host joined in Season 13 and posed a threat to the rule that Singer had over the series. Meaning that Singer's racist remarks and actions would no longer go unchecked, and it caused tension throughout the show, which many believe sparked the recast after Williams complained to HR. In turn, she was not asked to return either.

Williams isn't letting her former Real Housewives of New York City days stop her from making waves. In fact, she just kept powering through. Now, she will host her very own show called Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams! This is historic as she's the youngest judge in the daytime syndicated TV space. Now, in an interview with Variety, Williams talked about the evolution of her career and how she ended up joining the television judge sphere.

For Williams, it seemed like a natural progression. "This is a very organic evolution of all of my previous iterations, she said. "You know talk radio host, which is where I started my career; me as a podcaster, which I love, and I’m so proud of “Holding Court With Eboni K. Williams,” which is pre-“Judge Eboni” — my most pure form of content, because it has been my most unfiltered format. I created that show. I hand picked Dustin Ross to co-host that show with me, and I know for anybody who’s ever listened to an episode of “Holding Court,” I would say that they probably know me better than anybody else."

Calling Out the Wrongs

Throughout the interview, Williams talked a lot about Bravo's treatment of her regarding all her former cast mates from Season 13 being asked back for Ultimate Girl's Trip, including Singer. Williams didn't dismiss the idea of doing the show in the future, but it is telling that Singer, who caused such a hassle for the network, was asked before Williams who simply spoke out.

You can support Williams' new show Equal Justice With Judge Eboni K. Williams which premiered on September 11.

The show is available to watch on the Allen Media Group television network justicecentral.tv, owned by media guru, Byron Allen. Williams joins several other new shows in the lineup.

In an official statement from Byron shared via theGrio, he stated: “We at Allen Media Group are proud to launch these three new court series. Judge Greg Mathis, Judge Marilyn Milian, and Judge Eboni K. Williams are all outstanding, charismatic, and iconic television hosts.” The network is available in 53 million homes via ATT U-Verse, Verizon FiOS, Comcast, YouTube TV, DISH, Altice, and Hulu.