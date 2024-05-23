The Big Picture Jenna Lyons opened up about her relationship with Cass Bird on The Drink with Kate Snow.

Lyons hinted at a possible engagement with Bird by wearing a ring on her left hand.

Although Bird won't appear in Season 15, Lyons seems happier and more open about their relationship.

Jenna Lyons has been selective on what the public knows about her relationship with Cass Bird. While we are waiting to dive into the next season of The Real Housewives of New York, many are wondering what is going on with Lyons' love life. She has, in the past, talked about how she is not bringing her girlfriend into the show but we may have gotten a bit of insight into their relationship.

Lyons was recently doing an interview on The Drink with Kate Snow and Lyons opened up about her relationship with Bird. Well, in the way that Lyons does where she barely gave any kind of information about the two of them, but Kate Snow did get a little bit of information out of the fashion icon. When talking with Lyons, she brought up being in love and Snow then asked about her relationship status. Lyons confirmed she was with someone (Bird) and even confirmed it is not the person she was seeing in her first season on The Real Housewives of New York. But Lyons also did clarify that Bird would not appear in Season 15 but that she is talking about her. (The series is still shooting.) “She’s not on the show,” Lyons confirmed. “But we talk about her. I talk about her. I’m open about that, for sure.”

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Seeing Jenna Lyons Happy is Amazing

When the conversation continued about Lyons' love life, she said “I don’t want to make her part of the conversation,” but then Lyons went on to point to the fact that she was wearing a ring on her left hand, indicating that Lyons and Bird were possibly engaged. “But, I mean, it is hard to ignore the thing on my finger.” When Snow pressed for more information about their relationship, Lyons said "I definitely, at some point, am going to walk her down the aisle."

The first season Lyons was on The Real Housewives of New York, any talk about her love life was shut down. It felt like Lyons did not want anyone to know about it, and now she lights up when she gets to talk about Bird. Even though she won't be on the series, this lighter version of Lyons is going to make for a more interesting Season 15, and she even said that it was much easier to film this time around. Congratulations to both Lyons and Bird for finding each other. Real Housewives of New York City is available for streaming in the U.S. on Peacock.Watch on Peacock