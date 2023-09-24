The Big Picture Jenna Lyons, former executive director of J. Crew, is a recognizable cast member on Real Housewives of New York City due to her successful career and personal style.

Lyons appeared in three episodes of Girls Season 3 as a character named Janice, playing a no-nonsense editor who fires Hannah after a pitch meeting.

Lyons didn't aspire to act but agreed to be on Girls because she admires Lena Dunham and her groundbreaking work, and Dunham didn't ask her to do anything provocative or uncomfortable.

Real Housewives of New York City was rebooted with a new cast for season 14. Jenna Lyons is one of the most recognizable cast members because of her career. She was the executive director and president of J. Crew from 2010 to 2017, leading to their global expansion. She is credited with bringing new life into the brand during that time, and the New Yorker was recognized for her personal style. When your brand is so tied to the city, that's when the cameos and roles on scripted shows come.

This was the case on Sex and the City. So it's not surprising Girls did the same since HBO posed it as Sex and the City's successor. Girls on HBO follows the friendship of Hannah (Lena Dunham), Jessa (Jemima Kirke), Marnie (Allison Williams), and Shoshanna (Zosia Mamet) who live in New York City. Lyons played a character named Janice in three episodes in season 3.

Jenna Lyons Was a Boss on Girls

In Season 3, Hannah gets a job at GQ to write advertisements. She starts the role in the episode, "Free Snacks." Lyons makes her first appearance as Janice in a pitch meeting. She's the no-nonsense editor who approves and disapproves of the pitches. There are other familiar faces playing writers in the scene with Michael Zegen as Joe and Jessica Williams as Karen. Lyons pops up again in "I Saw You" for another pitch meeting scene. Hannah is over the job at this point and starts insulting everyone. Janice unsurprisingly fires her.

Lyons told The Cut that she didn't aspire to act. "I’m probably Lena Dunham’s biggest fan, from the moment I saw Tiny Furniture, and I followed her," she explained. "She is probably one of the most groundbreaking women of today. What’s so interesting and incredible is that the girl is 27 years old. She’s in her third season of an award-winning show. I’m feeling really not so great about myself!" She revealed she met Dunham at the Women of the Year Awards and became friends. The writer later wrote a character based on Lyons and asked her if she wanted to play it. Girls was known for its nudity and sex scenes. Lyons answered if she was worried her character would have to show some skin.

"Again, Lena is incredibly respectful of others," Lyons said. "I know she would never have asked me to do something like that because she’s just not that kind of person — she’s not provocative in that way. She’s provocative about subjects she feels she can talk about, but she’s not looking to force anyone into a provocative conversation. She’s looking to make people see things from an interesting lens or to challenge what you might think is acceptable."

This was Lyons' only acting role. She seems much more comfortable being herself in front of the cameras. After all, she was the face of J. Crew for years, which involved public appearances. So even though Lyons' RHONY casting shocked many, it actually makes a lot of sense.