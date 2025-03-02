Jenna Lyons isn't here for people being judgmental about plastic surgery. The Real Housewives of New York City star has been open about her own struggles with her own body image and her struggles with her skin on the show. Now, she is standing up for those critics who comment on women and the plastic surgery they get done. This season, many of her fellow co-stars on The Real Housewives of New York City commented on Jessel Taank's new "look" and criticized her for the work she allegedly had done between seasons.

Lyons spoke with PEOPLE about the reaction to plastic surgery and said that people should not judge someone for making a "personal choice" with plastic surgery. “We are all so goddamn judgmental,” she said. “Whatever works for you. I think people need to do what makes sense for them and what feels good for them. I think it’s a really personal choice.” Lyons even went on to say that she "struggles a little bit" with the idea of her own aging and the way she looks.

Lyons shared that she used to be alright with the idea of a little plastic surgery and even said she originally was like "Sign me up!" about the idea of getting some plastic surgery herself. Since, Lyons said that she is afraid of fillers because she's scared that she will lose the ability to be expressive with her features. She said that she now relies on her skincare routine to keep her looking young. “I love putting on body oil. I love getting my gua sha out and laying in bed,” she said.

Jenna Lyons Showed Her Compassion with Brynn Whitfield

Lyons' response to people being rude about plastic surgery isn't surprising after her reactions in Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City. This season, Brynn Whitfield lied repeatedly to the women on the show and accused Ubah Hassan of knowing she was sexually assaulted when she made a comment about Whitfield sleeping with someone to get her job on the show. Lyons still gave Whitfield the benefit of the doubt and trusted that her friend wasn't doing it all with malicious intent. This, paired with Lyons' comments about plastic surgery, aren't that surprising, as she is the more neutral figure in the cast.

You can see Lyons on The Real Housewives of New York City.