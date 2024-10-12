The Real Housewives of New York City is one of the Bravo franchises that has created many reality TV personalities who have graced the screens for viewers' enjoyment. The franchise was a staple for the network and went through many changes until ultimately being rebooted. As one of the OGs of The Real Housewives of New York City, Jill Zarin recently spoke out about feeling like Bravo had punished her because she refused the "pittance" the network had offered her.

She had been among the names who could have joined the spinoff for the OG ladies called RHONY: Legacy, but she was not a part of the final cast, and the show evolved as a season for The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip. Zarin explains, “They wanted to punish me, so they didn’t invite me. But really the punishment was for the fans.” Now, she has been away from the show for a while and opens up about her life after the show. She even mentions that "she will never do another TV show in which she doesn't have control again."

Jill Zarin Has Many Things Going On After RHONY

When thinking about The Real Housewives of New York City, viewers will constantly be reminded of Jill Zarin, even though she was on the franchise for only four seasons. She created iconic moments, like her friendship with Bethenny Frankel and storming into the girls while on their St.John/Scary Island trip in Season 3. When Bravo announced that there would be a season dedicated to the OG ladies of RHONY, it was shocking to see that Jill wasn't in the cast. She recently spoke to The Cut about her life after the show and stated how she would initially be in the cast, but she refused the amount she was getting paid. In the article, she says she was being offered a "pittance" compared to the rest of the cast, so "she pushed for a favored-nations deal where all the Housewives would be paid equally." What she didn't expect, though, was for the network to turn their back on her. During this time, a PageSix article revealed how there was a stall in contracts because of the amount the cast had wanted.

Jill showed how her feelings about the network had changed, saying, "Bravo put out a story that I was asking for a million dollars an episode. They wanted to make me look bad, which wasn't nice." Since she has struggled with Bravo, she has hung up her time on reality TV unless a project arises over which she can control. Now, she doesn't want to deal with being on a show as she is helping her daughter plan her wedding. The Real Housewives of New York City is now streaming on Peacock.

