The Big Picture Bensimon called off her engagement because Litner refused to sign a prenup, prioritizing protecting her children.

She emphasizes the importance of financial protection as a single parent, regardless of wealth.

Bensimon's experiences with financial struggles influenced her decision to prioritize her daughters' security.

Kelly Bensimon used to be a housewife on The Real Housewives of New York and has been on other Bravo shows since. Currently, she's back in the news because of her failed engagement to Scott Litner. The wedding was suddenly called off and many were wondering what happened between them. It wasn't anything salacious. Instead, Bensimon claims that Litner would not sign a prenup, and so she calls off the wedding between them. Now, Bensimon is talking about how it upset her that he wouldn't sign it and how important it is.

“I’m obviously extremely disappointed, but it’s not something that just happened. This is something that was building up over time and the prenup was a big deal for me,” Bensimon said to the Daily Mail. She went on to clarify that the issue isn't just her worry about money, it is about her daughters. Bensimon was raising her kids while she was on The Real Housewives of New York, so her fear of losing her resources to help her kids makes sense.

It's Honestly Smart of Her

Image from Bravo

She went on to talk about how it doesn't matter how much money she has, she is always going to make sure to protect herself and her kids and that even if she wanted to marry Litner, it wasn't worth risking that. “It’s like when you’re a single parent, whether you have thousands in your account or you have a 100 million in your account, women are going to need to protect themselves, and I’m just not going to take a risk.” She went on to say she just wasn't willing to risk it. “I’m not going to let my girls do it, and I’m not going to do it,” she said.

Bensimon knows what it is like to be the sole provider for her family and to see her protecting her children instead of just doing whatever her heart is saying is nice to see. Gilles Bensimon reportedly left his wife and daughters with nothing, a fact that Brandi Glanville claims isn't true, but it does make sense why Bensimon wouldn't be willing to take the risk.

Litner not wanting to sign the prenup is a bit confusing, but at least Bensimon is aware enough to make sure to protect herself. In the past, she's talked about how her ex-husband left them without a lot of resources and so good for her for putting her foot down.

You can see Bensimon on The Real Housewives of New York and Ultimate Girl's Trip.

