The Big Picture Kelly Bensimon canceled her wedding due to fiancé Scott Litner's refusal to sign a pre-nup.

Bensimon prioritizes self-protection after her previous marriage's financial fallout.

Litner's refusal to sign a pre-nup raises red flags given Bensimon's past experiences.

Kelly Bensimon is known by fans of the Bravo world for having a bit of an eccentric life. Now, she baffled them when she canceled her wedding just weeks before it was supposed to happen. The former star of The Real Housewives of New York spoke with PEOPLE about her decision to call off the wedding and made it very clear: Her fiancé, Scott Litner, refused to sign a pre-nup and so she refused to marry him because of it. Which, given Bensimon's first marriage and where it left her, she has a right to protect herself.

“Ultimately, my decision is nobody’s business, but I understand that there is speculation and gossip, and I want to put an end to all of it,” she told the publication. “To be clear, he refused to sign a prenuptial agreement, and I refused to marry him. Full stop.” The publication also reached out to Litner for a comment on the situation, and he did not respond to them as of that time. Bensimon did make it clear though that this was the only reason why the RHONY star refused to marry Litner. Litner works as a wealth management advisor, so it was confusing why he refused.

Bensimon Struggled in the Past

Bensimon put out a statement about the break-up. The statement reads as follows: "She was looking forward to an exciting new chapter in her life together with Scott when everything became clear to her late on Tuesday afternoon." It also included a quote from Bensimon that talked about what Litner thought she'd do in this instance and why Bensimon refused. “He thought that I would enter this union without legal protections in place, that I would leave everything to faith. But I’ve worked really, really, hard as a single mother and have always made smart decisions for myself and my family, and that will continue."

When she was on The Real Housewives of New York, Bensimon was proud of herself for taking care of her two daughters all while claiming that she had no financial support from her ex-husband, fashion photographer Gilles Bensimon. So Litner refusing to sign a pre-nup, which she had been very public about not having support after her last marriage fell apart, is a red flag.

You can see Bensimon in her seasons of The Real Housewives of New York as well as the Ultimate Girls Trip featuring former stars of the series.

