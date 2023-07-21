A fresh Real Housewives cast is a bit like switching on the Kentucky Derby on the first Saturday in May. Each housewife is waiting at the gates to be let loose in front of a roaring crowd, one that's champing at the bit to do just one thing: watch. Well, and judge. Do we keep rooting for the one who takes the first lead, or do we hang around a bit longer to see if anyone else pulls out in front?

The thing about Real Housewives, however, is that it's practically in our blood as the audience to judge from the get-go, and it's no different for the six women of The Real Housewives of New York City reboot. We've only spent about an hour with these women, but it's clear from the first episode that one woman just might be peeking her head out as the early favorite: Jenna Lyons.

RELATED: It's a Fresh Start in 'The Real Housewives of New York City' Season 14 Trailer

Jenna Lyons Is a Server of Cheese Platters—and Realness

Image via Bravo

With a resume as large as her glasses, Jenna is already fairly well-known to many of us as the former president and executive creative director of J.Crew, having appeared on The Fashion Fund as well as on her own docuseries, Stylish with Jenna Lyons, so we thought we knew what to expect from her when it came to her pivot to Real Housewives. It turns out that making cutthroat fashion decisions on the regular is quite a bit different from hanging with a bunch of women who like arguing about cheese platters, but Jenna might just be the one person able to remain calm, cool, and oddly funny in these sorts of absurd situations.

In the first episode of Season 14, Jenna hosts a gathering at her SoHo apartment to get to know the women a little better, and although the dress code could be described as debatable (khaki, black, and gold), she managed to put out a major fire between two of the women with her cheeky but loaded gesture of serving a bunch of massive cheese platters and fondue. New housewives Erin Lichy and Brynn Whitfield had some major beef brewing between them, and it all had to do with a cheese platter faux pas.

Knowing that both of the women would be there, Jenna made a major display of cheese in an effort to both poke fun at the situation and hurry along the pair's absurd fight and reconciliation — and like clockwork, Erin and Brynn were able to quickly hash it out at the party and move on with their friendship, a major win for both cheese all around the world and Jenna. If anything, the presence of the cheese at the party represents a major character trait of Jenna's: she knows how to spot the BS. And in a world with so much BS in it, that's a majorly positive trait to have, especially on Real Housewives, where it tends to grow fairly rampantly.

Jenna Lyons Is a Force to Be Reckoned With

Image via Bravo

With only one episode under her belt, Jenna has already cemented herself as a dominant force among the other women on the RHONY reboot, and it's tough to decipher just how she was able to pull it off in such a short period of time. From the outside looking in, Jenna definitely gives off formidable vibes merely from her stature and more serious way of presenting herself, but after seeing her around her friends, she might actually be a bit of a marshmallow under all that fabric.

Fashion can definitely serve as armor, and when you've been in the industry for as long as Jenna has and have enough shoes for as many days in a year, perhaps that's part of the intimidating equation, unconsciously or not. Either way, it certainly allows her to assert some major dominance and intrigue from the outsider's perspective, which gives Jenna a bit of a leg up when it comes to unconscious respect. For many of the housewives, this was their first time really getting to know Jenna, and the dress code along with her overall mystique might've painted a different picture in their heads of who they were about to encounter. At her apartment, however, Jenna proved to be anything but intimidating: she was cracking jokes with her chef before the other women arrived, playing with her dog, Popeye, on the couch, and admiring her ballsy cheese spread.

Aside from the cheese issue that was eventually put to rest by Erin and Brynn, the night actually proved to be one without drama. Dare we say it was actually kind of... nice? Of course, it was only the first episode, but other women from housewives' past have certainly brought it on a lot heavier in the first episode, which proves that these new housewives might have a few things more in common than just their zip code. If Jenna continues to lead the pack on this path to no BS, then perhaps we'll finally have a group of housewives who aren't constantly at each other's throats. But then again, this is the Real Housewives—and s*** happens.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 premiere every Sunday on Bravo.