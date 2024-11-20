Dorinda Medley and Margaret Josephs' live tour has canceled shows and fans are speculating that the two are at odds. Josephs has made a name for herself on The Real Housewives of New Jersey as someone who loves to be part of the drama. Now, fans have turned to Josephs' past with her fellow Housewives and are pointing at fingers as to why this is happening. Medley and Josephs were on a live tour called Blonde Ambition and the December 2 show has been canceled. The two previously did a show earlier this month at the City Winery in Boston and there is no official reason yet as to why they have canceled the December show.

Fans are turning to Josephs' past and claiming that the two reality stars are no longer as "chummy" as they used to be. According to @rhonj_fact_vs_lies_ on Instagram, the show was canceled two weeks before it was set to happen and many in the comments believe it is due to tension between the housewives. Medley used to star on The Real Housewives of New York City and has since remained part of the network. One user said “Looks like Margaret and Dorinda [are] maybe not so chummy anymore."

Many pointed out that there seemed to be tension between the two when they were on Jeff Lewis' podcast and even went as far as to blame Josephs. “Margaret’s not that easy of a person to get along with,” wrote one user. “Margaret demands everybody do what she says." The user then said that they love Medley. Most of the comments on the post were all praising Medley and tearing into Josephs in the process. There is nothing that currently states why the show is canceled or if Medley and Josephs are fighting.

Fans Claim Dorinda Medley Carried the Show

Image via Bravo

The "Blonde Ambition" tour has already had some performances. So some fans have claimed that while at an event, it was just Medley talking about the show and answering questions from fans and that Josephs stayed quiet during it. They claim that Josephs would only speak up if it was something that she had dug up.

“I saw them both together answering questions at an event,” the fan claimed on the post. “It was all Dorinda…opinions, cute stories, carrying the show. Marge said nothing. She has nothing to say unless it’s something Marge dug up from the past from social media.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey can be streamed on Peacock.

