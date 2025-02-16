The saga of Brynn Whitfield continues on. Following the shocking reunion of The Real Housewives of New York City's fifteenth season, new light is being shed on the RHONY drama queen from her co-star. While appearing on Jeff Lewis' radio show, Jeff Lewis Live, Sai De Silva made some revelations about her relationship with the embattled reality star.

During her appearance, she said, "I was the first one to click with Brynn so quickly. We met back in 2022. Right before doing this whole journey, her and I got along really well. I would bring her to influencer events, and things like that, with me. We would Facetime and we would talk all the time. And, sometimes the stories were just completely different that I would hear one-on-one from our group chat stories. And I think that's when I started realizing that some red flags were up." Something didn't sit right, and Sai took the opportunity to alert everyone about it.

Sai se Silva Says Brynn Whitfield Doesn't Know Her Kids

The titular host took the moment to hound De Silva about the moment that didn't sit right with him during the reunion. Lewis shared that while watching the reunion, he felt uneasy about when Whitfield said to De Silva that she "missed" her kids. Lewis asked, "Is she close to your kids? How many times has she hung out with her kids?” With seemingly nothing left to lose, De Silva revealed the truth. "I mean, I stand with Jeff here. You are really good, and you see right through bullsh-. I think Brynn has probably met my children maybe once or twice...My son probably wouldn’t even know her name," she divulged.

She continued to say, "She’s come to my house maybe two, possibly three times, tops. And then she’s met my children maybe one or two times, tops." With this revelation out there, it seems nothing is getting better for the reality star who continues to be embroiled in the fallout. With the fate of the cast up in the air, it's unlikely that Brynn Whitfield will be returning to the franchise anytime soon. Though it's safe to say, everyone's fate is still yet to be determined.