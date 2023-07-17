The Real Housewives of New York was the second series in the franchise, and gave fans the gift of seeing the upper crust of New York City. While the series gave viewers some excellent meme-able moments, many fans were also a little frustrated by how the cast did not reflect the diversity of New York City. Thankfully, this cast does all of that and more. In fact, the new cast of RHONY is the most diverse cast in all of Real Housewives history, which is pretty incredible. Not only is this cast diverse, but they are also all annoyingly beautiful. Seriously, they are the epitome of tall, slender, and glamorous. Looking at them almost creates a sense of jealousy, but mostly there is. But that’s enough about their looks, now it’s time to dive into the exciting new chapter that is the fourteenth season of RHONY.

‘RHONY’ Who is “The Drama”? A New Cast Investigation

The first and most important question in embarking on a journey with a brand new cast is a simple one. Who is “the drama”? There is always that one cast member who is just a little extra over-dramatic that often creates rifts between the group of friends. Sometimes this does shift from person to person, but there is always a general epicenter of every troublesome situation faced in each series. Now it’s time to figure out who the drama might be in this brand new RHONY cast.

The first housewife we meet is Sai De Silva. She is a content creator who lives in a gorgeous brownstone in Brooklyn, and is preparing for some of the ladies to come over for a playdate. Brynn Whitfield, the self-proclaimed “trophy wife in training”, who is not a mother, also joins in on the fun, and is the first to arrive. Brynn, whose intro line ends with, “Make me mad, and I’ll date your Dad” comes off immediately as the person with the most potential to stir some trouble into the mix. She adores Sai and hopes to have a life exactly like hers. And she made a point to reiterate exactly. It’s a little disturbing, especially when she made a cute little joke about killing Sai and stealing her life, but one can suppose that is just how she shows excitement and adoration. The next to arrive is Jessel Taank, who works in fashion and public relations, with her two rambunctious twins and her mother.

The second the gathering has fully commenced, Brynn brings up the fact that Erin is mad at her and Sai for skipping out on a gathering she had planned for the whole group. The gathering was held at some restaurant that was bleeped out, probably to ensure that no feelings were hurt, as both Brynn, Sai, and Jessel spoke unkindly about it. Brynn even says later when discussing the restaurant debacle, “What is this, 2012?” Brynn goes on to share that Erin said that Sai insulted her cheese board during a past gathering, and that Erin was “distancing herself” from Sai. In the meantime, Erin Lichy, a real estate broker, and Ubah Hassan, who is a model and activist, are in Central Park also discussing the restaurant issue. Erin is more hurt by the fact that Brynn and Sai ditched the group to go eat somewhere else, which is understandable. They then move on to discussing Jenna’s girls' night gathering, something that everyone seems to be looking forward to.

'RHONY’ Girl’s Night In, Truth Comes Out

Jenna Lyons, who used to be one of the bosses at J.Crew, heard the rumors about “Cheese-gate”, and decides to have as much cheese as possible for the ladies to eat when they arrived. One by one the ladies arrive and are dressed according to the dress code Jenna set, which no one was really clear about, so most of them wore black. Erin confronts Sai about missing the dinner, and Sai takes ownership of her behavior, says straight up that she didn’t want to go to that restaurant, and apologizes. No lies, just straight-up truth, which is something that Erin appreciates. Sai also brings up Cheese-gate, and Erin denies making any comments other than a light joke. She now has another bone to pick with Brynn.

When Brynn shows up she comments on how scared she was of Erin. Probably because she knew that Erin planned to hold her accountable for her actions, which can be terrifying for someone who probably does not have to take accountability for their actions often. Whether this is true or not, she shows up with her brave face on, and soon the fun begins with a randy get to know you get together created by Jenna. The ladies discussed what porn they like as well as other naughty topics, and they all seemed to be having a great time, that is, until Cheese-gate came back into the conversation. Erin calls Brynn out for lying about what Erin said about Sai. Brynn swears that Erin did say it. Jenna, meanwhile, is clearly annoyed that her sexy game has been thrown aside to fight about cheese.

Cheese-Gate Is Petty, Who Is "the Drama" and Other Key Takeaways

Erin decides to take Brynn aside to hash things out. After having a quick discussion Erin decides she wants to move on. They hug it out before going into Jenna’s closet to try on her clothes, which is incredibly disrespectful. That’s her closet and those are her clothes; it’s highly likely that she didn’t want people marching in there and doing what they want. That’s simply being a bad guest. But thankfully, cheese-gate has ended, and the ladies were able to go back and have a fun night while almost destroying two items out of Jenna’s closet. Three, technically, as Erin sat in and broke the chair in Jenna’s closet. Given that there is a lot that happened in episode one already, here are a few key things we've learned so far from our new RHONY crew:

Cheese can become a very serious matter. Do not insult anyone's cheese. In fact, it may be best to say nothing about cheese when at a party at all. Do not give a small child celery juice, as Erin has experienced the explosive effects of that from her son. Somewhere in New York there is a restaurant that is still stuck in 2005. What restaurant it is, we may never know. But according to Brynn, it'd be better to eat at Olive Garden than that place.

So, with episode one now complete, it’s time to make the decision: who is the drama? Based on the difficulties Cheese-gate brought forth, it seems clear that Brynn is the drama. She was quick to share a flat-out lie to Sai friend that created tension between her and Erin. In fact, Erin even mentions the fact that Brynn likes to stir the pot, meaning this isn’t the first time she has done something like this, and based on previews for the remainder of the season, it won’t be the last. So, bring on the drama, Brynn. The fans are looking forward to it.

New episodes of The Real Housewives of New York City air on Bravo on Sundays at 9 PM.