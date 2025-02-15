Erin Lichy stars on The Real Housewives of New York City and has been a major part of the series since its reboot in Season 14. The real estate agent has been a part of the drama with her fellow Housewives, and now she's talking about how she took part in the show without really knowing what to expect. Lichy shared that she joined the behemoth franchise "blindly" and explained that the friendships on the show run deep but that they can easily be broken apart as well. And it often happens on The Real Housewives of New York City.

Lichy spoke in an interview to Time Out New York about the series, explaining what it feels like being on the show. “I didn’t know what to expect when I signed on. I just went into it blindly. The experience is interesting and unlike anything that I can compare it to. You have deep connections with people on the show and then they are broken down into pieces by episode. It’s a very interesting environment that you have to live through to understand,” she told the outlet.

Lichy went on to talk about how the confessionals make it hard on their friendships. She explained that they will have fights with each other, and get back to see what the other women have said about each other in the confessionals. “All these things happen when you are face-to-face with someone, but then they happen again when you re-watch the episodes and that factors into your friendships,” Lichy said. This is a common problem with the franchise. Many of the women watch the show and come to the reunion complaining about what someone said behind the other's back.

The Women of 'RHONY' Have Been Fighting

Image via Bravo

By the end of Season 15, most of the wives were against Brynn Whitfield. Lichy, who used to be close with Whitfield, explained the situation. The anger that the wives had with Whitfield is not based on the confessionals, as Lichy said, but rather on a moment during the finale. Whitfield "thought" that Ubah Hassan knew she had been sexually assaulted before Whitfield admitted that Hassan maybe didn't "clock" her trauma. But at the reunion, many of the wives brought up moments from the confessionals and what someone had said, mainly how the wives spoke about Rebecca Minkoff.

You can see the Housewives figure out their friendships on The Real Housewives of New York City.