Halfway through its rejuvenated first season, the all-new Real Housewives of New York City continues to struggle to build an audience, with the September 3rd episode bringing in just 462,000 viewers, making it the third least-viewed outing of the reboot so far. From the start, the Bravo network's attempt to ditch the old guard against the Upper East Side and bring in a multicultural cast reflective of the melting pot that is New York City has failed to find its footing. The series feels largely inauthentic, with the show's women coming across more as casual acquaintances than friends, and their interactions seeming forced and inorganic. Up to this point, the biggest dramas tend to revolve around cast member Sai De Silva not being adequately fed at Erin Dana Lichy's events and Jessel Taank being more interested in getting her kids into an elite Manhattan preschool than in having sex with her husband. Despite its diverse group of women with compelling backstories of their own, RHONY appears to be wanting to play it safe, foregoing what could be fascinating chronicles about the women's personal lives for saccharine fare like Brynn Whitfield carrying around a portable chess board in her quest to be the next Queen's Gambit-style phenom.

Despite RHONY's myriad of matters of contention, Bravo is doing one thing well, whether consciously or unconsciously, by giving viewers a glimpse into the life of Jenna Lyons, former president and executive creative director of the J. Crew clothing company. Jenna's story is a lesson in how to endure physical and emotional trauma, brave the lasting impact of human cruelty, and rise above it all to live one's authentic life. And it may be the most important story the Real Housewives is telling.

Jenna Lyons, Odd Woman Out

It was clear from Jenna's first appearance on RHONY that she was the odd woman out. At 55, Jenna is the oldest cast member, largely disconnected from the Instagram-obsessed lives of her cohorts, a soft-spoken eccentric who admits to having a heightened sense of anxiety and discomfort in social situations. Jenna is also the first openly gay cast member of the Real Housewives franchise, having been "outed" by The New York Post in 2011 while in the middle of her divorce from her husband of nine years. Jenna is fiercely guarded, rarely disclosing personal details about her life and keeping the other RHONY women at a safe arm's length. And despite her high-profile career, Jenna seems to grapple with simpler tasks like hosting dinner parties or making small talk at informal shindigs. It's easy to use a broad brush and paint Jenna as just another peculiar rich woman who seems to exist in an insulated world of her own making, and Bravo's editors have gladly played up her offbeat persona and the other cast members' reactions to it. When Jenna asked her guests to come to her soiree dressed in khaki, for example, the other ladies reacted to the request as if Jenna had issued a fascist edict, demanding that everyone arrive wearing light brown threads. The women mocked Jenna's quirky invitation, even though Jenna correctly pointed out that khaki is a fabric, not a color, and that the ladies weren't obliged to wear drab military-style uniforms to the cocktail affair. Early on, though, Jenna got the unfair and unflattering "strange lady" label.

Jenna's Medical Condition Has Scarred Her Physically and Emotionally

When Jenna snuck out in the middle of the night during Erin's girls' weekend in the Hamptons, when she stayed at home to decorate her Christmas tree with her son rather than attend Jessel's thirsty plea for fashion relevance, and when she chose not to tell her colleagues about her recent relationship breakup, the women gathered like a flotilla of Nile crocodiles, ready to tear Jenna apart and chomp on all the aspects of the woman's unconventional identity. In recent RHONY episodes, however, Jenna has begun revealing stories of her past that shed light on her offbeat behaviors of the present. Jenna disclosed that, since childhood, she's suffered from incontinentia pigmenti, or IP, a rare genetic condition that affects the central nervous system, skin, eyes, and teeth. This disorder has left her with large, blotchy lesions on her body, severely misshapen and underdeveloped teeth, and bald patches on her scalp. As a result, Jenna has spent the majority of her life covering up, wearing a wig to conceal the bare areas of her head and making sure to hide the mottled parts of her skin. In addition, she's endured 13 surgeries over six years to fix her teeth. Aside from her condition's physical scarring, it's clear the emotional scarring has continued to affect Jenna. In a conversation with her brother, she explained to him, "I know it's a genetic disorder, but most people don't, so people are, like, 'Oh, you're dirty,' or, like, 'You have something on your skin.'" She also recalled a visit to Knott's Berry Farm with her family when she was a little girl. "I was wearing shorts and standing in line and some girl behind me going, 'Eeew! Look at her skin!'"

Jenna Has Risen Above the Trauma and Pain

When the RHONY women planned a post-holiday season trip to the Caribbean island of Anguilla, Jenna naturally flinched when it came to the thought of tropical heat and bathing suits, so she decided to head down two days earlier than the rest of the women in order to get a base tan, which helps make her skin lesions less visible. While discussing her plans with Erin, however, Jenna made the grave error of disclosing that she also wanted to go earlier, so she could fly business class instead of coach. Before Jenna's arrival at the Anguilla resort, Erin told the other women about Jenna's desire to fly in style, which resulted in a knives-out gripe session in which Jenna was accused of being cold, disingenuous, and elitist. When Jenna finally joined the other women, looking tanned, rested, and ready to relax, she instead became red meat in a cage of starved lions. Rather than express empathy for Jenna, the other women scorned, taunted, and needled her over her decision to get to the island early. To Jenna, it must have felt like being in line at Knott's Berry Farm all over again, and the scene showed that, unfortunately, teasing and bullying aren't necessarily things that end after childhood. Watching five women degrade and dehumanize their alleged "friend" for a personal decision, one obviously borne of insecurity and angst, was especially uncomfortable. What was most remarkable about the entire conversation, though, was Jenna's reaction to the chaos. When discussing the events later that night with Jessel, Jenna was exceptionally level-headed and philosophical about it all. "At the end of the day, I did what I needed to do for myself," Jenna explained. "I have spent years trying to make other people happy, and I'm not in a place in my life where I want to do that." While most people in similar situations would have retreated, Jenna showed that it's possible to face a lifetime of pain, make sense of it, drown out the derisive background noise, and live a life on one's own terms.

Jenna's Story Sends a Positive Message to The Marginalized

The following evening, during a group dinner, the other women seemed to have a moment of semi-reflection, realizing they went a bit too far in their previous day's browbeating of Jenna, doing their best to backpedal. Still, the best the ladies could manage was to somehow make it seem like it was Jenna's fault for making them act like players in the traveling road show version of Mean Girls the Musical. The overall message being sent by the other women was, "You made us be nasty to you because you won't open up to us." In an uncharacteristically vulnerable moment, Jenna further disclosed that she had grown up in the shadow of a mother afflicted with Asperger's syndrome, thus never knowing what it was like to be emotionally nurtured or protected by a parent. Already heavily burned by a series of physical impairments, the anguish of not feeling like she had an adult with whom she could share her grief surely must have been sorrowful for Jenna. When all was said and done, though, it was really Jenna apologizing to the other ladies for causing them to be angry with her because of her own pain, a fact completely lost on the women seated around her at the table. Jenna managed to end the conversation with some powerful words. "How about not assume? How about giving the benefit of the doubt? Nothing is ever as it seems."

For those tuning into RHONY, especially for those who have ever endured suffering, intimidation, or marginalization, Jenna's story is one of inspiration, a tale of triumph over seemingly insurmountable odds, of coming through the darkest of tunnels and emerging in the sunlight. It's only fitting that Jenna finally displayed her tenacity and fortitude while basking in the Caribbean sun, vanquishing the steel gray skies that once overpowered her. Jenna is living proof that one can overcome the heaviest hardships and maybe even end up running a $1.5 billion fashion brand. If Bravo is looking for a way to get more viewers to watch the ladies of The Big Apple, it would be a good idea to ease up on the "Erin only served pigs-in-a-blanket at her vow renewal party!" dramas and zero in on what makes these women human, accessible, and most importantly, real, as the title of the series implies. Jenna is teaching everyone a valuable lesson, and more people should be paying attention to it.