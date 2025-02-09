Brynn Whitfield was caught in another lie in the midst of her drama with the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City. During the end of Season 15 of the show, Whitfield and Ubah Hassan got into a huge fight after Hassan claimed Whitfield got her role on the reality show because she slept with someone to get her role. As their fight went on, Whitfield said that Hassan knew she was sexually assault and it turned many of her fellow housewives against Hassan until Whitfield finally said that Hassan maybe didn't "clock" that she said it to her on the phone.

Now, a user on the Reddit for the series pointed out that in an earlier episode of the season, Whitfield was talking with her brother on an episode, Whitfield claimed that she did not tell anyone else about her sexual assault. She did have to think about it, but she said that he was the only one. The user pointed this out, writing: “Brynn claimed — on the show and then doubled down in her recent RS interview — that she told Ubah, but earlier on episode 10, she told her brother word for word on camera ‘You’re the only person I told’…” In the actual clip, she does say that and then she also goes on to say “And I don’t fu***** trust anyone anymore.”

Her brother then responded to her, saying “I mean, we’ve had many conversations about this. There’s no playbook on how to talk to someone about that. Every time that you open up and tell me what you’re feeling, it gives me insight into why you are the way you are in a lot of ways, and that’s very good for a relationship. It sucks for you because I’m the only person that you…” Whitfield finished his sentence and said "trust."

Brynn Whitfield Has Been Getting Tons of Backlash For Her Behavior on 'RHONY'

Image via Bravo

At the reunion for Season 15, Whitfield was open about her sexual assault and her fellow cast mates were kind to her. Whitfield and Hassan even had a moment where Hassan cried for Whitfield. While the clip from the show isn't hard proof that Whitfield didn't tell Hassan in that phone call, it is yet another lie that Whitfield has pushed on the show and those lies continue to pile up against her.