Brynn Whitfield charmed her way onto our screens in the reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City in Season 14 of the reality series. We learned that back in its early days she had passed on the offer to become a cast member in the scandalous Bravo series Vanderpump Rules, as she was friends with Lisa Vanderpump's daughter. Although she didn't think reality TV was the right choice for her back in the early aughts, her performance on RHONY has shown that she was born to entertain.

Brynn understands the reality TV game probably better than any Housewife before her. Some viewers have criticized Brynn for stirring the pot instead of sharing the truth about her life, selectively displaying a perfectly curated selection of scenes that allows her to Holly Golightly her way through the series. The illusion of Brynn's perfectly crafted persona struck several of her co-stars as inauthentic, and her ability to twist the narrative has caused several members of the cast to get into confrontations on the series.

Ubah Hassan and Sai De Silva are on a mission in Season 15 to force the other Housewives to confront their ways of avoiding responsibility when a mess is created. Ubah has a singular focus on Erin Lichy, claiming that her co-star has a habit of gas-lighting the other women. But both Ubah and Sai have mentioned several times this season that they do not trust Brynn, because of her habit of twisting the truth and stirring the pot. But the thing is, without Brynn running around repeating the gossip she has heard behind-the-scenes and off-camera, the other women would happily continue playing nice in each other's faces while being nasty about one another behind closed doors. Although Brynn is guilty of twisting other people's words and getting her friends riled up, without her forcing a confrontation, there wouldn't be any honesty on RHONY Season 15.

Brynn's Little White Lies Are Adding Up on 'RHONY'

Image via Bravo

When Rebecca Minkoff suggested to Brynn that she didn't understand what it was like to have children, Brynn felt the implied shade in the comment had to do with the fact that the fashion-designer and mother-of-four was suggesting that Brynn wasn't as busy as she was. To counter this assumption, Brynn tartly told Rebecca that she had Russian-billionaires in her phone calling her at all hours of the day and night. Several of her co-stars failed to hide their derision, openly questioning what billionaires Brynn could possibly be rubbing shoulders with.

It's the kind of cute-little-white-lie Brynn might have gotten away with last season, as everyone was just getting to know one-another. Back then, the ladies had yet to understand the full-force of their new co-star's ability to stir up drama by twisting their words and forcing confrontation. But after Brynn exposed Ubah for keeping a secret out-of-state boyfriend off-camera last season, the ladies seem to be wary of Brynn. Because the thing that concerns her co-stars about the "lies" that Brynn tells, is that they always seem to expose a larger truth about what was being discussed behind closed-doors.

Like Her Or Not, Brynn Has Shared Her Life on 'RHONY'

Whether you find Brynn's coquette shtick charming or irritating, one thing that critics have gotten wrong is that just because she has gotten this flirty persona down to perfection, does not mean that she hasn't also been authentic in sharing her life. Brynn's unconventional upbringing is a large part of her charm, as her story of being raised by her grandmother often helps to explain the more vulnerable and the more defensive sides that Brynn will occasionally share. Brynn also seems very aware of people's intentions around her. But just because she hides behind a playful persona and has a remarkable ability to read the room doesn't preclude her from sharing her life as well.

In fact, Brynn has shared the enigmatic story of her rom-com love affair with the bashful and befuddled Gideon Lang-Laddie, who even agreed to appear on the series in support of Brynn simply because she asked him to. When Brynn announced she was thinking about becoming a mother, it was with Gideon that she had a serious conversation about his thoughts on being a father. Although Brynn tricked him into a babysitting session disguised as a date as a way to introduce the topic, Gideon was shockingly all-smiles at the idea. Brynn has a way of twisting the right person around her little finger, and although she claims Gideon wasn't the right person for her back when he proposed to her, sharing this potential next step with him on the series opens the door to other romantic possibilities as well.

Without Brynn, The 'RHONY' Cast Would Play Fake-Nice

Image via Bravo

The truth is, without Brynn, Season 15 of RHONY would be totally boring. Brynn may stir up trouble between the cast, but she is also forcing them to be honest about the things they have said about each other off-camera. Without the conflict born out of these conversations, all viewers would be left watching is a bunch of fake-friends faking-nice. Which makes for an incredibly boring season of reality TV.

New episodes of RHONY air Tuesdays on Bravo.