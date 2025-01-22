The Real Housewives of New York star Brynn Whitfield is under fire after allegedly lying about an interaction between her and Ubah Hassan. During the RHONY Season 15 finale, which aired on January 21, 2025, the costars got into a heated argument. Things took a turn when Hassan claimed that Whitfield had slept with a Bravo executive to get a spot on the show. Whitfield expressed how deeply hurt she was by the comment, especially since she had confided in Hassan about her sexual assault trauma before BravoCon 2023.

During a confessional, Whitfield shared that she was still reeling from the experience and Hassan’s comments brought back painful memories for her. The reality star expressed that she had trusted her costar, which is why the comment felt like a “low blow.” After all of this, Jessel Taank confronted Hassan about the allegations. However, Hassan was shocked to hear what Whitfield had said about her. In Taank’s exact words: “You could see on Ubah’s face that she was completely blindsided.” Soon after, Hassan told her costars that she had no memory of the conversation.

To make things worse, Whitfield later admitted that she wasn’t sure whether Hassan remembered their conversation. She added that the two of them were having an emotionally charged conversation about something else when the topic briefly came up, which might be why Hassan doesn’t remember. Whitfield’s confession caused a lot of confusion among the rest of the cast, to the point where they began to doubt the truth of her story. “I checked out within a couple of minutes because I realized she was lying,” claimed Racquel Chevremont after hearing Whitfield’s story. Ultimately, the tension led Hassan to leave the villa and spend the night at a nearby hotel with Taank.

