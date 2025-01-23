Brynn Whitfield and Ubah Hassan have been fighting all season on The Real Housewives of New York City. The two have gone back and forth over their friendships with Erin Lichy and Whitfield has been critical of how Hassan would yell at her fellow housewives. In the finale of this season, Whitfield and Hassan got into a huge fight after Hassan alleged that Whitfield slept with someone to get her spot on the show. Whitfield said it hurt her feelings since Hassan knew about her sexual assault that happened to her. It snow balled into a "no I didn't know that" kind of fight.

This fight, like the season before, had Whitfield and Hassan fighting while on a trip. It has led to Whitfield saying that this fight that was particularly bad is just like the same one they had while on a trip to Anguilla. “I feel like everything is basically Anguilla 2.0,” Whitfield said. “Except now, it’s like the battle royale is between Ubah and I. It’s like the same thing: Hot Tub Time Machine From Hell.”

Hassan claimed she didn't know that about Whitfield. Whitfield then said that Hassan might or might not know about her assault, and the fight continued to go on. While some of their fellow housewives are seemingly done with Hassan and Whitfield's antics, it did lead to a distrust between Whitfield and the other housewives.

Racquel Chevremont and Jessel Taank Spoke About the Fight

Racquel Chevremont told Bravo that the cast basically crawled away from that trip. The fight did start because of Jessel Taank and she spoke with Bravo, talking about how she felt like she did the right thing but also saw the ramifications of her actions in how both Whitfield and Hassan fought with each other in front of the other housewives. “You know, there’s a part of me that felt like I did the right thing, but then there’s also a part of me that’s like, ‘F---, I just lit this s--- on fire,’” Taank told Bravo. “I do think I did the right thing. I’m not questioning what I ended up doing.”

Taank went on to talk about how the fighting had weighed on the cast all season long. “We have been sandwiched between this Brynn and Ubah argument, and I just wanted — for me, the whole time — I just wanted to defuse the situation,” she said. “So I think that’s what I was trying to achieve. Just to defuse the situation.” But then she did recognize how this wasn't the best move for anyone. “This is why I don’t get involved. You see what happens.” You can watch the wives on The Real Housewives of New York City.

