Brynn Whitfield joined the Real Housewives of New York City with a rousing first season during last year's reboot. Everything about her clever coquette persona makes for brilliant TV, as the viewer is never quite sure what Brynn will get up to next. She is a charming and mischievous presence on the reality series, and she commands center stage in every scene that she is in. Because she is always in character, Brynn never misses an opportunity to showcase her giddy personality.

There is rehearsed and superficial charm, and then there is being so filled with natural charisma that it cannot be contained. And although Brynn's flirtatious act can come across as studied at times, she is also so naturally endearing that her third ex-fiancé, Gideon Lang-Laddie, is not only still happily in her life, but he is also willing to film scenes on the series with her, simply because she requested it. But with Brynn's charming qualities also comes a bratty side, as her frustrated co-stars who have been at the opposite end of her mischievous actions can attest.

Brynn navigated her first season on RHONY with such ease, but caused so much chaos for her co-stars, that it appears in Season 15 they are jealous. Not jealous of Brynn's social standing, her appearance, or anything superficial like that. The other Real Housewives of RHONY Season 15 are jealous of Brynn's ability to control the narrative, even at the cost of betraying their confidence.

Brynn Whitfield Was a Bombshell in Season 14 of 'RHONY'

From her opening tagline, that warned viewers not to make her mad, otherwise she would "date your dad," to her ability to weave flirtation into every second of her day, to her stirring the pot so often that she could be a producer plant, Season 14 was truly Brynn's world. Even the opening fight of Season 14, a simple misunderstanding about Sai De Silva allegedly shading Erin Lichy's cheeseboard, appears to have boiled down to Brynn misrepresenting who said what, in a game of telephone that ended with Erin irritated at Sai over something she never said.

Brynn was also incredibly vulnerable in the series as well. Her story of her upbringing being brought up by her grandmother only scratches the surface of Brynn's fascinating personal history. Brynn also added to the layers she had already shared, opening up about her interest in book collecting and chess playing, though she claims she shared these other parts of her life because it would be incredibly dull to watch her at her job as a marketing consultant, writing emails and making phone calls. Although, it seems likely that Brynn is capable of making even such mundane tasks sparkle. It all adds up to a fascinating persona, a modern facsimile of great characters like Holly Golightly or Becky Sharp.

Brynn Is the MVP on 'RHONY'

Whether they wanted to, or not, the first episode of Season 15 was all about how the other Real Housewives needed to reconcile their feelings about Brynn. Sai claimed to be on a zen journey after losing her cool so frequently last season, but she ended up shouting at Brynn so excessively in the first episode that Brynn left her own party early. Erin objects to what she perceives to be Brynn's habit of manipulating the narrative to make her "friends" look bad to one another. Though, it did also seem like both Sai and Erin were annoyed at Brynn for repeating the slightly catty comments that they had made about other women in the friend group. And although they did not share screen time this episode, it seems that model Ubah Hassan will spend the season building towards a feud with her one-time friend, if the explosive teaser from the beginning of the episode is to be believed.

Each of the women have "main character energy" this season, which is what makes the reboot so fascinating. The cast is filled with intriguing women building interesting careers and friendships, plus facing the betrayals that often come along with being cast on reality TV. But Brynn is something special, because while everyone else is playing checkers, she is playing chess. She understands how reality TV is made, and she is loyal first and foremost to herself. Her ability to control the narrative and to create chaotic scenes by simply repeating "the truth" about what her co-stars have said about each other is almost poetic. These and all of her other beguiling characteristics make her the MVP of RHONY.

