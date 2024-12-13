The Real Housewives of New York City star Brynn Whitfield has received quite a lot of criticism this season, from both her co-stars and viewers. She has faced accusations that her storylines are contrived, and that she likes to stir up drama with the cast to avoid sharing more tangible details of her daily life on the reality series. Brynn's coquettish persona carried her through last season, but it seems, with her constant pot stirring and her twisting of other peoples' words, her co-stars are tired of playing along with her game.

Brynn let slip last season that her friend Ubah Hassan had a secret out-of-state boyfriend, even though Ubah had only shared that information with Sai De Silva. Sai had gossiped with Brynn about it later, assuming it was understood that nothing would be repeated on camera. But Brynn felt like being bratty, toying with Ubah for attempting to hide parts of her life from the reality TV program they had all signed up for, revealing her new boyfriend was from Connecticut, and exposing Sai for spreading the information to the group.

And ever since this happened, Ubah and Sai have been convinced they cannot trust anyone in the group, obsessively seeking out the leaky "pigeon" allegedly responsible for twisting idle gossip into misinformation among the group. They have confronted Brynn for her condescending tone, and referred to Erin Lichy as a "gas-lighter" consistently throughout the season. But the thing about the cast this season on RHONY is that they all want to point the finger at one another, while each of them are guilty in the same fight to control the narrative of who said what about whom. In the game the RHONY Housewives are playing, where every little word that comes out of someone's mouth can be turned against them, everyone is becoming the leaky pigeon this season.

Ubah Is Too Concerned About What People Are Saying

Image via Bravo

It seems that Ubah is in a happy place with her new boyfriend, Mr. Connecticut (aka, Oliver Dachsel). Ubah has shared that she is happy at the thought of starting a family with her new man, and like Brynn, she is taking active steps to make that a priority. In fact, Ubah has so many bright points on the horizon, it seems strange that so far this season she has been somewhat sullen, convinced she cannot trust her co-stars and picking bitter fights with them at a moment's notice.

Ubah has a hair-trigger temper when it comes to Brynn, constantly accusing her of being a snake and expressing in other ways that she no longer feels she can trust her once close friend. And Brynn couldn't contain her laughter when Ubah looked Erin in the eye in Puerto Rico and told her she was not going to apologize or stop calling her a gas-lighter, because she believed she had seen behavior from her friend that fit the description. Ubah's anxiety about whether she can trust her friends with secrets is understandable. However, it is hard as a viewer of reality TV to sympathize with someone who is annoyed with her friends for wanting her to be honest on camera, when the expectation in the genre is that you will share your life, imperfections and all.

Brynn Is A Leaky Pigeon, But She Is Keeping the Cast Honest

Close

Brynn does conveniently misremember conversations and can twist comments to seem harsher than intended. It's almost as if creating conflict is Brynn's love language. When she senses tension growing between two ladies in the group, she prefers to stir the pot, get the ladies riled up over what had been said behind-closed doors, and force a confrontation that would never have happened without her intervention, since the women seem determined to fake-nice their way through the season. Brynn may be a leaky pigeon, but so far it seems like she is simply determined to keep everyone honest in the group.

The 'RHONY' Cast Are All Guilty of the Same Thing

Image via Bravo

Everyone on the RHONY cast is irritated with one another over the same thing. No one knows who they can trust, because from the moment filming started, there was discord in the group. Newcomer Rebecca Minkoff had clearly planned to come into the series and stay above the drama. But she has already gotten into the mud with Brynn, sinking low enough to make a nasty comment about Brynn not being a mother, knowing that fertility is something Brynn has been struggling with.

Rebecca found out the nasty "Nordstram Rack" comments Brynn had been throwing around, and seemingly attempted to retaliate in a way that would hit Brynn the hardest, admitting to Erin that she had made the comment to be cruel. However, after the episode aired, Rebecca was quick to clarify that she didn't know the extent of Brynn's struggles, although this now comes across as saving face. This idea that they can control the narrative this way, both during filming and afterward through PR, is the same problem that all the New York Housewives have this season. It makes all of them the "pigeon" problem that Ubah and Sai are so desperate to find.

New episodes of RHONY air Tuesdays on Bravo with next-day streaming on Peacock.

Stream on Peacock