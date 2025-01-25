Brynn Whitfield has been under fire since the finale of The Real Housewives of New York City and now Erin Lichy is caught in the crossfire. Whitfield got heat for claiming that Ubah Hassan knew that she had been sexually assaulted, which is why Whitfield thought Hassan's comments about her sleeping with people to get her job were hurtful. It was then revealed that Hassan did not know about Whitfield's assault, and Whitfield was accused of lying. In a new interview with Rolling Stone, Whitfield talks about how close she was with Lichy, prompting her co-star to push back on Instagram and accuse Whitfield of lying about their friendship.

Lichy took to Instagram to write a response to Whitfield, claiming that it is "quite the reach" to say that they are as close as sisters. “We haven’t spoken or seen each other in months other than Brynn thanking Abe [Lichy] for clearing up the intention for the [prank] call – I really wanted Brynn to win so bad. I was excited to watch her shine like I am with all my girlfriends. Each woman on this show is special and smart and I really was excited for us collectively but Brynn always had all this childhood trauma that I was particularly excited to see her break free from.”

Lichy went on to criticize Whitfield for not recognizing that she messed up and instead, used a platform like Rolling Stone to double down. “Yet, here we are… An article doubling down instead of saying hey, I messed up,” Lichy wrote. "It’s upsetting to read for all of you viewers, can you imagine how it feels for us? This show is supposed to be fun, it’s all I tried to do throughout yet somehow things kept getting twisted and turned and I will take ownership that I very much was naïve and fell victim to that manipulation.”

Erin Lichy Defends Herself While Pushing Back on Brynn Whitfield

Image via Bravo

Fans had criticized Lichy for not questioning Whitfield, and she responded in her Instagram post. She wrote that she just "can't stay silent" and gave a message to those trolls. "And to all of you trolls… trying to put me in some sort of bucket bc of the color of my skin, honestly f u,” she wrote. “I spoke out when she called Ubah an angry black woman, and I was the only one who heard the SA story that night and immediately said no way that doesn’t sound like Ubah she wouldn’t forget that, which led to the ‘she didn’t clock it’ comment. I am not saying I’m perfect but I’m fair and I stand up for what’s right when it counts. So respectfully, f*ck off.”

You can see how their fight plays out on The Real Housewives of New York City reunion.

