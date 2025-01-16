The tension has been building all season long in the friendships on The Real Housewives of New York City. The focus has been on Ubah Hassan's efforts to find out which of the women in the RHONY circle can be trusted and which ones are "pigeons" running around stirring up trouble with false narratives and twisted words. All season long, no matter where the ladies gather, Ubah has been there to nitpick their behavior.

With the building tensions between Ubah and her cast mates, she has had several justifiable outbursts this season. With Ubah's outrage being such a powder keg on the reality series, and her one time friend Brynn Whitfield happily fanning the flames, there hasn't been much space for reflection from the other women on what their exasperated friend has been trying to say this season. Ubah is tired of being spoken over, of being baited, of being forced into fake friendships when she has realized she cannot trust everyone around her. As Ubah and Brynn's knock-out fight brings the season to a close, it is already clear that one person in particular continues to evade responsibility when it comes to stirring up trouble in the group. She isn't the loudest person in the room, but it's because her moves are so stealthy that Erin Lichy gets away with being a secret Karen on the series, who has yet to face responsibility for causing the friend group to become so fractured.

Erin Exhibits Unconscious Karen Behavior