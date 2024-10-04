While every reality show is filled with drama, few are as packed with jaw-dropping, riveting moments as The Real Housewives of New York City. Created by Scott Dunlop, this series focuses on a group of elite women navigating their lives — and one another's attitudes — in New York City, has proven ceaselessly entertaining for 15 seasons. With the show's newest cast especially, this group has offered invigorating conflict while providing alot of the heart that previous casts were missing...well, mostly. So much of the show is built on petty squabbles and exaggerated reactions, yet even the most avid viewer get frustrated by how unreasonable some of these stars can be. And while all of the current cast has been guilty of this to some degree, there's one who is almost always starting fights over the most fickle, and often confusing, of reasons: Erin Lichy. Despite being less wild than some of her contemporaries, this real estate agent constantly starts beef with others over the ridiculous situations that she's the only one to see as bad. Now, it's normal for a Real Housewife to start drama, but with Erin Lichy, it's starting to make the cast (and some viewers) uncomfortable.

The Real Housewives of New York City Got a Brand New Look

Image via Bravo

Many fans were shocked when it was announced that The Real Housewives of New York City would be debuting an entirely new cast in season 14. People loved the group of women who'd filled the show since its inception, yet even the most die-hard viewers were shocked at not only how enjoyable but how endearing this new group of socialites was. They came not only with modern jobs and outlooks but relatable backgrounds, with many of them not having generational wealth (a norm on this wealth) and talking about real experiences that many audience members shared with them. They still had wild moments, with things like Brynn Whitfield's incessant flirting or Jessel Taank's brutal honesty starting the kinds of drama viewers have loved for so long. But who they were beyond all the glam is what truly made these new seasons so fantastic, offering stars who watchers could root for in legendary fights but also grow to love the more they found out about them — and then there's Erin Lichy.

Lichy serves as a reminder of series' past, her historic wealth and affluent attitude reminding watchers of the women who once filled this show. She immediately came off as entitled, and that's not always a bad thing. She's an established real estate agent who deserves respect and helps start some of the program's best drama. But both the women around her and those watching at home have begun to notice how unfounded Lichy's complaints are, how while others are having serious arguments over complex issues she feels the need to create huge blowups over the smallest of issues. From missing a reservation to chatting during her anniversary speech, one of the most enjoyable parts of her fights is seeing the genuine confusion cross these women's faces once they realize the minuscule thing they'd already forgotten about is what had made their co-star so upset.

It's made even worse by the clear bias in who she fights with, the woman blatantly explaining how she doesn't get upset at certain people because she likes them and further undercutting any ground she has in the conflicts she starts. Nobody is charming during a fight, but the way that she starts problems over nothing and speaks down to others strips away any delicious drama to create something that's cringe-inducing to watch. It's a throwback to older seasons in the worst way, and it's starting to make others uncomfortable.

The 'Real Housewives' Star Needs a Better Argument

Close

While Lichy may have her issues, it's unfair to call out any The Real Housewives of New York City cast member for how she starts drama when that's one of their main goals on the show. And even with a rough attitude, Lichy has shown depth throughout her time on the program. The scenes where she opens up about her family are genuinely heart-wrenching to watch. Yet unfortunately, these are far too few and are overshadowed by the blatant way she looks down on others while nitpicking things to fight with them about.

This is especially aggravating in a show where so many of the stars have worked decades to leave harsh backgrounds to achieve the lives they have now, as seeing this woman from a historically wealthy family try to tear them down becomes much too real for many people watching. Lichy needs to become equitable in how she fights with others and understand what truly deserves an argument — it's not like there aren't actually dramatic things happening all the time for her to focus on instead! When she starts doing that she'll become another part of what makes the show great, but until then, she'll be one of the holdovers from its previous eras that is starting to make the other stars feel uncomfortable.

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Creator(s) Scott Dunlop Seasons 15

The Real Housewives of New York City is Available to Watch on Peacock in the U.S.

WATCH ON PEACOCK