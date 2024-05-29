The Big Picture Andy Cohen didn't think Jenna Lyons would return for Season 15, but she surprised everyone by coming back.

Andy Cohen has been working on Bravo for years and if anyone knows how the stars of The Real Housewives of New York think, it is him. But with a complete cast reshuffling for Season 14, it meant that new women were taking on one of the longest running shows in the franchise. One of those women was Jenna Lyons. The fashion icon joined the series in Season 14 and really did not fit the mold of what a housewife typically is, and it led to many thinking that Lyons would not return for Season 15. Even Cohen didn't think he'd see her back in action on the show.

Cohen spoke to Us Weekly and said that he didn't expect Lyons to return to the show at all. “[To be honest], I didn’t think she was going to want to come back. I hoped in the best possible world we would get her back as a ‘friend,’ but she wanted to come back full throttle, and I’m so glad she did.” He did also explain that Lyons is having a really good second season on the show. “I was in a meeting today, kind of a status report about what’s going on. I’m really excited.”

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

Will Lyons Get Along With Everyone?

Jenna Lyons found a way to keep her personally life her own business while on the show and that is still, reportedly, the case in Season 15 with Lyons keeping her relationship with Cass Bird off the show. But Lyons returning to the series is exciting for fans who loved her honesty and her ability to navigate her friendships with these women, who were a lot more willing to bring every aspect of their lives to the series. With Lyons returning for Season 15 and having a "good" season, it does beg the question of what changed?

The Real Housewives of New York Season 14 had Lyons not really fitting in with the all-girl outings. She saw her strained home life and her other friendships for the reason behind it, but it took a while for Lyons to really start to fit in with this group. Heading into Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York, the hope is that that will change. Given how Lyons has been acting since the show, doing press and talking about how happy she is with Bird, it does seem like Season 15 is just a different kind of vibe for Lyons and given what Cohen said, we're excited to see what that season holds. The Real Housewives of New York City is currently filming for Season 15 and is expected to return later this year. Previous seasons of The Real Housewives of New York City can be streamed on Peacock. Watch on Peacock