It’s Brynn Whitfield’s party and she’ll leave if she wants to! At least that’s what her Real Housewives of New York co-star Jenna Lyons thinks. During the explosive premiere of RHONY Season 15, Whitfield hosted a party at The Fleur Room. However, the rest of the ladies came in with guns blazing after they found out that Whitfield was responsible for causing a lot of drama within the group. Now, after the reality star was confronted, she ended up leaving the party in tears.

During an appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lyons spilled the beans on the heated fight and claimed that Whitfield was right to exit when she did. She referred to the moment when Sai De Silva called Whitfield “Satan” and added that if one of her best friends called her that, she would leave too. However, Jenny McCarthy who was also a guest on the show thinks that Whitfield should have stayed and dealt with the drama.

Lyons also went on to say that she believes Whitfield’s story about co-star Erin Lichy calling her poor. Whitfield’s rift with Erin Lichy started when Lichy didn’t fully shut down a rumor about a man financially assisting Whitfield during her appearance on Jeff Lewis’s podcast. The drama between them escalated when Whitfield told Lyons that Linchy had made comments about her financial situation. However, when Lyons confronted Linchy, she denied everything and claimed that Whitfield was exaggerating things.

Jenna Lyons Almost Did Not Return for ‘RHONY’ Season 15

On the same episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Lyons opened up about her decision to return to the reality show. The reality star joined RHONY during Season 14, and as a newcomer, it was hard for her to deal with all the drama that went on with the ladies. While she wasn’t directly involved in anything too serious, Lyons shared that she just wasn’t used to it.

After filming was over, she debated coming back for another season. However, what changed her mind was Racquel Chevremont joining the show as a newcomer, along with Rebecca Minkoff coming on board as an official cast member. Lyons felt like the dynamic between the ladies would shift with the new additions, especially since they were closer in age to her. “I was the oldest woman. I was 15 years older than all of those women and that is a real divide.”

Lyons joined RHONY Season 14 as the first openly gay housewife on the show, which was a little daunting for the reality star. However, Cheveremont is the latest queer star to join RHONY, which instantly put Lyons at ease. The newcomer has been a longtime friend of Lyons and during the premiere, they discussed their coming-out stories which instantly showed their comfortable dynamic.

Real Housewives of New York City Season 15 is airing every Tuesday on Bravo. Episodes are available to stream on Peacock the next day.

