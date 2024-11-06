Jenna Lyons has been actively trying to keep aspects of her relationship with Cass Bird private while on The Real Housewives of New York City. Lyons, who joined the cast as part of the reboot of the series, got flack from her fellow housewives during Season 14 of the show when she didn’t want to share every part of herself with the public. That did not change heading into Season 15 with a new partner. Now, Lyons is opening up a bit more about their relationship and even hinted that they might have taken their relationship to the next level.

The last two times that Lyons was on Watch What Happens Live, she has given host Andy Cohen hints about their relationship. Before, she told him that it was hard to ignore the ring on her finger when she made an appearance on the show, hinting that she had gotten engaged to Bird without saying as much. Now, she went on to talk with Cohen and guest Jenny McCarthy about the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of New York City and all but told them both that she’d gotten married to Bird already.

Jenna Lyons Is Still Keeping Her Private Life Private

Image via HBO

A viewer asked Lyons about their upcoming nuptials, asking about the wedding plans. Lyons was more open this time about her relationship when she was answering. She coyly responded to the question by saying “Well maybe I don’t need to get married.” She went on to state “Maybe I already did.” Cohen pressed her further, asking her if she got married to Bird, and Lyons just responded by saying “Maybe.” McCarthy congratulated her and Lyons thanked her for it.

One of the biggest issues on shows like The Real Housewives of New York City is that the wives think they have to share everything with the public. Lyons has proven that you don’t have to do that to become a fan favorite. She was coy in her response to the fan question, but it is clear that she is already married to Bird. That doesn’t mean we’ll see Bird on the show. Lyons has made it clear that she’s keeping her relationship away from the drama of her friends.

Congratulations to Lyons and Bird, just don’t expect to see wedding footage on the show. You can watch Lyons on The Real Housewives of New York City airing now.

