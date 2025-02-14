Jessel Taank opened up about her co-star on The Real Housewives of New York City. During Season 15 of the show, many questioned Brynn Whitfield for a number of things. One being what she does for work. It is why Ubah Hassan made a comment about Whitfield getting her role on the show by sleeping with someone. It led to fans questioning the reality star and what she does for a living but Taank, who has been talking about Whitfield in the news given what happened between them during Season 15, clarified that Whitfield's job is similar to her own.

Taank was on an episode of the SiriusXM show It’s Me, Tinx. There, she talked about what went down between the housewives and clarified Whitfield's job. “I know that she works, I’ve met people that have worked with her … PR and marketing … Kind of the same thing that I do. But she’s a little bit more on the corporate side,” Taank said. “[I] don’t understand why she’s not fully embracing that, like, career path … She seems to shy away.”

Taank did go on to talk about Whitfield's idea for a startup dating app and noted that she wasn't fully behind it. “It was a bit cagey,” she said. Whitfield and Taank fought at the reunion after the show revealed that Whitfield claimed Taank's love of her life was not her husband, Pavit Randhawa.

Jessel Taank Agrees With Sai De Silva's Take on Brynn Whitfield

Image via Bravo

Taank also went on to talk about Sai De Silva's comments on Whitfield. During the reunion, De Silva said that Whitfield was weaponizing her trauma as a way of saying and doing whatever she wants. It led to Whitfield crying and saying that it was all getting too much for her. When asked about what De Silva said at the reunion, Taank shared that she agreed and that it "reads true" but then went on to explain that she doesn't think that Whitfield comprehended the weight of the situation as it was happening. "I really don’t think [Brynn] understood the weight of her words. And that is a powerful thing to say. And I’m certain that Sai didn’t say that, you know, without thinking it through ’cause it felt like a very, you know, it’s a very direct accusation,” she explained.