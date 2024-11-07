Jessel Taank turned out to be a shining star on the freshly rebooted Real Housewives of New York City. Her delusional self-confidence led her to becoming a fan favorite, as she refused to be knocked off her game by anything her co-stars had to throw at her in Season 14. Her ditsy persona continues to shine through in Season 15 of the reality series, as she laughingly blames her absent-mindedness (or lack of investment in her co-stars' drama) on mommy-brain.

While her breezy but bratty attitude boosted her to reality stardom almost overnight, Jessel's marriage has always been a sensitive topic on the series. Last season, the ladies in Jessel's circle cast several side-eyes at the idea that Jesse's husband Pavit Randhawa would fly solo all the way to Vietnam, simply to try a sandwich. The heavily implied take away for the ladies on RHONY was that the apparently sex-starved Pavit must also be indulging in the nightlife scene while on vacation. Jessel rejected her cast-mate's comments about Pavit's trip as simply "mean girl behavior" in an interview with Rolling Stone. However, in Season 15, Pavit seems determined to prove his total disregard for his wife's opinions, which is forcing Jessel's hand when it comes to the willful delusion she has portrayed up until now about the problems that are seemingly going on in her marriage.

With the additional pressure on Jessel to continue as a reality TV darling in her sophomore season, there are cracks starting to show in her clueless facade, especially when it comes to her marriage. Up until now, Jessel has been able to breeze past the red flags that have popped up on camera. But this season, Pavit's outright contempt for his wife's opinions are displayed with shocking regularity, making it impossible for Jessel to continue blithely ignoring them.

Jessel's Irritation With Pavit Is Starting to Show in 'RHONY'

One red flag in the relationship is the way that Jessel has to restrain herself from responding with irritation to everything Pavit says this season. For the most part, Jessel uses her ditsy charm to skate past every awkward social interaction on RHONY. But when it comes to her relationship with her husband, the rolling eyes, frustrated exhalations, and cursing under her breath at him are adding up to show that Jessel is incredibly frustrated with her husband.

The Way Pavit Responds to His Wife Is a Problem

Another red flag is how checked out Pavit is in every conversation with his wife, especially when it comes to the conversation about adding another child into their family. Jessel underwent rounds of IVF for them to have several frozen embryos, so that the option to have another child remains on the table. She wanted to move forward with expanding their family. Pavit said absolutely not. It is a difficult conversation for any couple to have if they are lucky enough to have this option when traditional methods are not feasible, but Pavit's ruthless and unrelenting position is a warning sign that he is not as easy-going as his goofy persona would have viewers believe. Pavit, like his wife's persona on the series, remains in his own world, unaware that so many of his responses are, in fact, red flags.

When Jessel proposed that one of their frozen embryos might turn out to be someone who makes a great contribution to society, Pavit revealed he would consider having another son, conceding he would like to have an Elon Musk rather than a Beyoncé. Putting aside Musk's problematic personality and the unwarranted disregard for Queen B, Pavit's response smacks of traditional value systems that prioritize male children over female children, and that is a problem. His refusal could come from genuine exhaustion as a new parent of twin toddlers, but his lack of concern for his wife's feelings in the way he shuts down the idea borders on cruelty. In a confessional interview, Jessel admitted that she always wonders where she lands "on the totem pole of priorities" when it comes to her husband.

Jessel Has a Solution, If Pavit Would Listen

In episode six of Season 15 of RHONY, Jessel emphatically suggested to her husband that they need couples therapy to sort through these issues, proving she is not so clueless after all. Pavit at first stubbornly refused, and then agreed, but insisted that he be in control of choosing who would see them, when the appointment would be, and how much the sessions would cost. It seems he only agreed with his wife in order to move past the conversation, adding the idea to his to-do list without even trying to seem convincing when he said he would make it a priority. With these unfortunate clashes going on, Jessel has lost the ability to airily dismiss the issues in her marriage. It is time to face reality and set the delusion aside, as her willingness to seek professional help proves.

