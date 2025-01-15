Jessel Taank is talking about the amount of plastic surgery done to her face. The Real Housewives of New York City star recently had comments about her face on the show when Brynn Whitfield accused her of having a new face. Now, the reality star is talking about everything she's had done to it. In a new interview on Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea show, Taank shared that she was influenced to get work done after seeing herself on the show.

“It just so happens that when you watch yourself on television, you notice everything,” she said. “So I was like, ‘You know what? I’m just going to tweak a couple of things.' Also, like, who doesn’t get Botox? Who doesn’t get a little filler here and there?” Taank went on to talk about how she's gotten Botox since she was in her 20s. “I’ve gotten Botox since I was 26. It is a game changer. I’m not a gatekeeper and I’m certainly not the type of person to be doing all these procedures and not talking about it.” She then said it is why she's open about talking about it all on social media. “So I talk about it on my social [media]. I don’t want people to ever feel like I’m doing things behind [closed doors]. I get it, we’re on television. It comes with the territory.”

Another thing Taank was accused of was her teeth. She spoke about the veneers she got and why she needed to do so. “I did get veneers. My dentist is amazing, Dr. Victoria Veytsman. She’s the best, she does every celebrity,” she said. She went on to talk about how she was injured as a kid and that's why she had to have surgery to fix her teeth. “There’s actually a very funny story. When I was a kid, I was running by a swimming pool on vacation and I slipped. I slammed my mouth on the concrete and so I actually had to get cosmetic resurfacing or reconstruction [on my teeth] or whatever,” she said.

Jessel Tank Was Forced to Talk About Her New Look Thanks to Brynn Whitfield

Whitfield and Taank got into it in the most recent episode of The Real Housewives of New York City when Whitfield commented on Taank's use of photographers. Whitfield was attacking her use of "image control" and in a confessional, commented on Taank's different "face and different teeth." Taank told Page Six that it was going to take a minute for Whitfield to win her trust again as a friend. “There’s going to be a lot of work that has to be done to get her trust back,” she said.

