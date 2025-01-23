After what has happened to the iconic franchise, The Real Housewives of New York, fans have been wondering if they will ever make a full comeback. Season 15 was a bit of a rough one to watch, and although many people were not too happy with the entire cast being revamped, there may be someone iconic enough to save the franchise: Julia Fox. Julia has expressed interest in wanting to be a full-time housewife, and she wants Dancing With The Stars' member Anna Delvey to join her.

This is not the first time that Julia Fox has been involved in rumors of joining the cast of RHONY. She admitted that she had been asked to join once before, but she was not quite ready to showcase her life to the world yet. Now, she is all in. Although this would be quite shocking to many, it would be an iconic move. It would also certainly bring the ratings back up, since this franchise has struggled ever since the OG cast got the boot, and bringing in Anna Delvey as well would shake things up even more - which this franchise needs for a successful Season 16.

Julia Fox Wants to Shake Things Up

Although Julia Fox admitted that she once got a call asking if she would want to join the Bravo world, and she respectfully declined, she has changed her mind. Julia appeared as a guest on Andy Cohen's, Watch What Happens Live, and that is when she expressed her interest in joining RHONY. "You know what? I would do a season and see how it goes. I just need to shake things up a bit." Knowing Julia Fox's wild and unpredictable personality, she would be the addition that this franchise needs.

Who doesn't want two fashion icons joining the world of RHONY? Julia Fox has stated that although she is interested, she does not want to be the only newbie. She wants Anna Delvey in the cast alongside her. While talking about Anna Delvey, Julia Fox stated, "I love her. She's an icon. She's funny. She has a very dry sense of humor. Put her on RHONY. Put me on RHONY!" Julia Fox is not the only person to think that Anna Delvey's presence would be a fantastic idea. Bronwyn Newport, another guest on WWHL, described this idea as "chaos", and told Andy Cohen to grab a contract for Julia immediately. The Real Housewives of New York is available to stream on Peacock

