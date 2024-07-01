The Big Picture Art curator Racquel Chevremont joins Real Housewives of New York's Season 15 cast.

The season will also feature Rebecca Minkoff as a "friend of" the cast.

Chevremont aims for more authentic representation within the Housewives franchise.

It's official! Bravo announced that art curator Racquel Chevremont would be joining the cast for Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City. Filming is underway, and the ladies have been showing they are ready to take on their second season now that they have experienced what it is like to be a part of a Bravo show.

Racquel rounds out the full-time cast, which includes Brynn Whitfield, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, and Jessel Taank. RHONY is proving they will want to fill their cast with A-listers by including Rebecca Minkoff in a "friend of" role. These exciting announcements are sure to shake up the upcoming season of Real Housewives of New York City.

Who Is Racquel Chevremont?

Image via Racquel Chevremont

Racquel Chevremont is a model and art curator who has worked in the industry for over 20 years. She has had her art used on shows like Succession, Empire, And Just Like That, among others. Besides being a woman in the arts, she is also a queer Black woman who is always encouraging the community's voice to be heard.

She announced her addition to the show at the GLAAD Awards and mentioned how proud she was to be a part of it. "I honestly didn't think they would be interested in me in the end because they already had a queer woman. I wasn't sure they were going to want two queer women on a franchise that has historically been about married heterosexual women. It was a bold decision and honestly a more authentic representation of NYC."

The RHONY newbie is very proud of her upbringing and who she is and will want to show another side of the franchise. She explains how the decision to be a part of the cast was not on her own but rather something she consulted with her family. Chevremont wants to be a part of such a historical cast and wants the people who see her story to understand the queer community even more.

"In the current world climate, it's important for not only our community to see themselves represented but also for the world to get to know a queer family more intimately and show that we all have more similarities than not; That queer women can be successful, beautiful and in loving relationships raising children too; That this world exists."

With her addition, Season 15 of The Real Housewives of New York City is shaping up to be a good one, and viewers cannot wait to see what these ladies get up to.

The Real Housewives of New York City A fast-paced reality show that follows several incredibly busy and ambitious Manhattan women. Watch as they balance envious social calendars, challenging careers, and motherhood, with the hustle and bustle of the big city all around. Release Date March 4, 2008 Cast Ramona Singer , Luann de Lesseps , Sonja Morgan , Bethenny Frankel , Dorinda Medley , Carole Radziwill Main Genre Reality TV Seasons 15 Creator(s) Scott Dunlop

The Real Housewives of New York City is now streaming on Peacock in the U.S.

Watch on Peacock