The reboot of The Real Housewives of New York City has proven it has legs, as the new cast of New York ladies continue to engross viewers with their fabulous lifestyles and petty personal drama on the reality series. The newly assembled group of ladies were just finding their footing together after last season, when a betrayal of trust rocked the group. Model Ubah Hassan had been keeping her romantic life a secret off-camera, which bratty friend Brynn Whitfield found to be too tantalizing a secret not to share. Despite the group of women leading incredibly interesting lives, the tendency to try to control the narrative by only sharing certain aspects of their daily experience leads to a lack of depth to the storylines. This is fine for ladies with the "friends of" designation. But so many of the ladies are only sharing a sliver of their lives on camera that it is starting to feel like there is a void of authenticity in the series.

Amid the explosive confrontations that have carried over from Season 14 into this season, two new fabulous cast members have entered the mix. Fashion designer Rebecca Minkoff has joined the group in the "friend of" position, which enables her to keep much of her personal life private as she dabbles in the petty squabbles and politely joins the main cast at their events. But viewers have already grown tired of Minkoff's blasé attitude about her affiliation with the Church of Scientology, amid all the sinister and sensational stories that have been widely shared about the institution over the years. Several members of the cast get away with putting up a front for the camera, and controlling the narrative in the way Hassan and Minkoff have attempted to do, by sharing only the picture-perfect aspect of their lives on camera. Surprisingly, the newest full-time cast member to join the series has been the only cast member who has been refreshingly transparent this season on RHONY.

The 'RHONY' Ladies Are Struggling to be Authentic

As charming and delightful as Whitfield's flirtatious persona comes across, there are times she risks exposing how lightly she takes her friendships on the series, which ruins the illusion for viewers that this friend group actually cares for one another outside of filming obligations. Series stand-out Jessel Taank is arguably her authentic self the majority of the time while filming, but, her hyper-fixation on appearing perfect can overshadow moments of authenticity being shared by the other ladies, and keep her from sharing her authentic truth. There is a studied nature to these ladies' every move, which makes for a lack of spontaneity and authenticity while filming.

In a similar vein, Jenna Lyons has drawn boundaries with her romantic life this season, but she has also crafted an endearing shyness on the series when she does share more personal moments, and this soft persona has sheltered her from some of the bumpier moments i